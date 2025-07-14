Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson is reportedly the subject of enquiries from two clubs, one of them being Manchester United.

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has allegedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Manchester United.

Jackson has just been part of the Blues squad that won the Club World Cup on Sunday night with a 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

However, the Senegal international played no part of the showpiece event in New Jersey, Enzo Maresca showing preference to Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

In the three games where he was available on the back of a two-game suspension, the 24-year-old made just one substitute outing.

As a result, the perception is that Jackson will be available for the right price this summer, even if Chelsea are not actively looking to cash in on his signature.

Man United register surprise interest

According to journalist Nabil Djellit, who was commenting to X, the "door is open" for Jackson to leave Stamford Bridge over the coming weeks.

Djellit alleges that Man United are one of two Premier League clubs to register an interest in his services with an enquiry.

Aston Villa, managed by Unai Emery who Jackson knows from their time at Villarreal, are the other English team said to have asked about is availability.

United are still trying to sign Bryan Mbeumo in a deal that would cost at least £60m, it yet to be determined whether they will get a deal over the line.

Although Jackson would not be viewed as a direct alternative to Mbeumo, it is questionable whether United would be willing to pay a big fee on Jackson if Mbeumo arrives at Old Trafford.

The report suggests that Chelsea would be willing to do business for a figure in the region of €70m (£60.67m).

What is likely outcome?

With Djellit claiming that Napoli may also get involved and AC Milan having been linked with Jackson last week, a summer exit from Chelsea feels increasingly inevitable.

Pedro and Delap were each outstanding against PSG, their performances essentially making Jackson the third-choice centre-forward ahead of next season.

Marc Guiu could take over that position in the pecking order if Jackson leaves. If Jackson was to stay, Guiu would go out on loan.

Chelsea are unlikely to generate £60m+ for Jackson yet, like in the case of Noni Madueke, a sale could quickly materialise if a team is prepared to get close to that number.