Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on the signing of Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae next summer.

Defensive improvements are firmly on the minds of those of a Reds persuasion following the 3-2 defeat to Brentford on Saturday night.

Arne Slot's side are making a real mess of their top-flight title defence, losing each of their last four Premier League matches, including the trip to West London last time out.

Keeping clean sheets has proven to be a major problem for the English champions, while players are also misfiring at the top end of the pitch for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool are currently occupying seventh spot in the Premier League standings, a sizeable seven points behind pacesetters Arsenal.

Liverpool, Chelsea join Kim race?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, a host of clubs are eyeing up potential swoops for the services of Bayern Munich man Kim in the near future.

The report claims that Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on securing the signature of the 28-year-old during the next calendar year.

As well as the Reds and the Blues, it is understood that Tottenham Hotspur are also in race for Kim, who is currently out of favour at the Allianz Arena.

Following his impressive stint at Napoli prior to his Bavarian transfer, the South Korean is also attracting interest from Serie A outfits.

Both Inter Milan and AC Milan are supposedly contemplating the possibility of making moves for Kim during next summer's transfer window.

Kim's Bayern situation

During the opening months of the 2025-26 season, Kim has played a bit-part role in the ranks of Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich.

Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah are the first-choice pairing in central defence for the Bavarian giants, who have started the season excellently.

As a result, Kim has been limited to just four Bundesliga appearances and two starts this term, totalling 182 minutes of top-flight action.