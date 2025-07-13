Bayern Munich reportedly declare an interest in signing one of Chelsea's French defenders during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto is reportedly attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

The full-back has spent the last two seasons at Stamford Bridge, often being called upon by Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca.

Those head coaches have used the 22-year-old in different roles, Gusto's end product being far superior under Pochettino than it has been under the current boss.

Nevertheless, Gusto has featured in each of Chelsea's six matches en route to the Club World Cup final, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

However, according to L'Equipe, Chelsea may have a battle on their hands to retain the services of the former Lyon man.

Bayern make Gusto contact

The report claims that Bayern Munich have initiated contact to determine the availability of the France international during the summer transfer window.

Despite Joshua Kimmich and Sacha Boey representing strong options on the right-hand side of the Bayern backline, it appears that Vincent Kompany is open to adding more competition.

At this point in time, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea officials would be prepared to cash in on Gusto, who still has five years left on his contract.

Chelsea paid in excess of £30m when signing Gusto and would realistically expect to make a profit on a player who has contributed 11 assists from his 84 appearances in all competitions.

Should Chelsea keep Gusto?

Many Chelsea supporters may be of the opinion that Gusto is someone who they would not mind seeing depart Stamford Bridge for the right price.

Reece James and Josh Acheampong - both homegrown talents - are viewed as the better options at right-back, while Trevoh Chalobah is a suitable alternative when required.

That said, Gusto has been used as backup to Marc Cucurella on occasions, an important responsibility when Chelsea are lacking a natural alternative to the Spain international.

Should they not achieve that goal during the summer transfer window, it makes sense to keep Gusto at the club, providing that the player is prepared to accept being a squad member over first choice.