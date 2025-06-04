Chelsea, Milan 'not close' on Maignan valuation

Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to meet AC Milan's asking price for France international Mike Maignan.

The France international has made 163 competitive appearances since joining the Italian side from Lille in the summer of 2021.

Maignan is one of the key players in the Milan squad, as demonstrated by the fact that he has been entrusted with the captain's armband.

However, there is considerable uncertainty about whether he will still be at the club for Massimiliano Allegri's first season in charge.

Maignan is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract, and there is currently no agreement in place to extend his stay at San Siro.

© Imago

Chelsea unwilling to meet Maignan valuation

As a result, the Rossoneri may have to entertain offers this summer rather than risk losing him on a free at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Chelsea have emerged as one of the main contenders for Maignan, having identified him as a potential target for the summer window.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Milan are 'not close' in negotiations over a transfer fee.

Milan allegedly want a fee in the region of â‚¬30m (£25.3m), while the Blues value him at â‚¬10m (£8.4m) due to his contract situation.

The update suggests that Chelsea will give up their pursuit if they are unable to reach an agreement with Milan by Monday.

© Imago

Who are Maresca's current goalkeeping options?

While Chelsea appear to be open to signing a new first-choice goalkeeper, Romano claims the club are 'happy' with their current options despite the goalkeeping department proving to be an issue in 2024-25.

Robert Sanchez came under scrutiny for a number of mistakes throughout the campaign, although he still managed to record 10 clean sheets in 32 Premier League games.

Filip Jorgensen was largely utilised as Sanchez's deputy and had to be content with being Chelsea's goalkeeper for the Conference League.

Djordje Petrovic is set to return from his loan spell with Strasbourg, while Mike Penders is set to officially arrive from Belgian club Genk.

As a result, Maresca would be left with a number of goalkeeping options even if the club fail in their quest to sign Maignan.