Chelsea reportedly take a specific stance over whether they plan to offer a new contract to Moises Caicedo.

In the summer of 2023, the Blues made the bold decision to break the British transfer record and sign the Ecuador international on an eight-year contract from Brighton & Hove Albion.

As it stands, the £115m deal is paying off with Caicedo having won the Conference League, Club World Cup and made 107 appearances in all competitions, contributing six goals and 10 assists.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old is firmly in the conversation when it comes to who is the best defensive-midfielder in world football, something that has inevitably led to interest from elsewhere.

Real Madrid are said to be monitoring any developments - or lack of - with the player as they contemplate whether to strengthen their engine room.

Chelsea make Caicedo decision

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea officials are prepared to hold negotiations over improved terms for Caicedo.

The player has just ended his association with his previous representatives, albeit that not necessarily a sign that contract discussions could follow.

Nevertheless, the West Londoners' hierarchy are seemingly prepared to reward Caicedo for his form and boost their chances of retaining his services throughout the peak phase of his career.

Chelsea are seemingly happy for Caicedo to become one of their top earners, moving him closer to the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer.

From Caicedo's perspective, he will be in the knowledge that there is no rush to commit his future to Stamford Bridge when he is effectively tied to the club for another seven years when a 12-month option is factored in.

That said, Caicedo has already emphasised his desire to represent Chelsea when shunning Liverpool two years ago due to their long-standing interest.

Reward over necessity

Such is Chelsea's transfer model that Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are effectively in full control of all of their star players due to the length of contracts that have been handed out.

On the flip side, Chelsea were prepared to extension Nicolas Jackson's seven-year contract to nine years earlier this year before his loan exit.

Therefore, it feels more likely than not that Caicedo will be presented with the opportunity to pen a renewal for a wage increase.