Chelsea reportedly make a decision over whether they would entertain any offers for Nicolas Jackson during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have reportedly established their stance over the future of Nicolas Jackson.

With 30 goals and 12 assists from 80 appearances across his opening two seasons at Stamford Bridge, the Senegal international has been an important member of the squad.

However, despite constant backing from Enzo Maresca, Jackson has been sent off in two of his last four appearances.

On both occasions, Chelsea lost. As well as suffering defeat away at Newcastle United, the Blues went down 3-1 to Flamengo in the Club World Cup last week after Jackson was handed a red card four minutes after his introduction as a substitute.

In the days that have followed, Jackson has apologised as well as be linked with a transfer away from the club.

What have Chelsea decided?

According to Sky Sports News, his recent mistakes will not necessarily lead to the 23-year-old moving on to pastures new.

The report suggests that Chelsea retain their stance that Jackson is 'not for sale' amid speculation regarding interest from elsewhere.

Serie A duo Napoli and Juventus have previously been credited as admirers, while clubs from the Saudi Pro League are said to be monitoring the situation.

Nevertheless, Chelsea allegedly want a squad with two "world-class" number nines, with Liam Delap and Jackson viewed as those two players.

That said, it is said that a "big offer" would be required for Chelsea to open the door to an exit.

Is Jackson in last-chance saloon?

With a contract in place until 2033, it would be easier for all concerned if Jackson was to stay with the West Londoners.

However, patience is beginning to run out among the fanbase, the versatile attacker viewed as a liability for his discipline as much as for missing chances.

Jackson is already at a point where he can expect time on the substitutes' bench behind Delap when both players are fit.

As a result, there may be an understanding that he cannot fall out of line anytime soon if he wishes to remain as an option under Maresca.