Chelsea are allegedly contemplating an approach for a Paris Saint-Germain forward as they consider whether to part ways with Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in negotiating a deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The Blues are currently well stocked for central strikers with Liam Delap joining Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu as options for Enzo Maresca.

However, as well as Guiu being linked with a loan exit for 2025-26, Jackson has been sent off in two of his last four appearances for Chelsea.

He was handed a straight red card against Newcastle United in May, contributing to a 2-0 defeat, while he was dismissed within four minutes of his introduction during the 3-1 reverse to Flamengo on Friday night.

Jackson has since apologised for that particular challenge, but it appears that club officials are contemplating whether to part ways with the Senegal international.

Chelsea in mix for Kolo Muani?

According to L'Equipe, Chelsea have opened discussions with their PSG counterparts regarding a possible deal for Kolo Muani.

The France international spent the second half of the season on loan at Juventus and is continuing to represent them at the Club World Cup.

A total of 10 goals from 20 appearances has ensured that the move has proven to be a success, but it remains to be seen where the versatile attacker will be playing his football next season.

Chelsea are seemingly determining what kind of deal would suit PSG who committed to a £77m deal for the player back in September 2023.

While Chelsea would not be prepared to pay that kind of fee, the West Londoners would need to be willing to pay a substantial sum for the 26-year-old.

A report by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio suggests that Juventus are one of two clubs - the other being Napoli - who may be interested in Jackson should he become available.

What would be best resolution?

With 30 goals and 12 assists from 80 appearances, Jackson still has credit in the bank with some sections of Chelsea's fanbase.

However, the recent two dismissals means that his popularity has dropped off significantly and an exit may suit all parties at this stage.

At the very least, it feels as though Enzo Maresca faces an easier decision to drop Jackson in favour of Delap.

Jackson cost in the region of £32m when joining from Villarreal two years ago and Chelsea may jump at a sale if they can recoup that fee this summer.