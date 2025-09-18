Chelsea emerge as contender for 'promising' La Liga forward

Chelsea are reportedly showing keen interest in promising La Liga forward Maroan Sannadi who is earning rave reviews for his performances for Athletic Bilbao.

The Moroccan striker moved to Bilbao from Alaves in the January window of 2025, and he has been very impressive with his overall performances.

Sannadi was loaned to Primera Federacion side Barakaldo in the summer of 2024 from Deportivo Alaves, and his explosive performances convinced Bilbao to sign him permanently.

The 24-year-old managed one goal in 22 appearances last season, and has one goal to his name in four appearances in the 2025-26 campaign.

In terms of goalscoring, he has been far from prolific, but Bilbao fans and coaches have been impressed by his power, energy, dynamism, and mobility.

Chelsea eye move for Sannadi?

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are showing keen interest in Sannadi's development at Bilbao, but as of now, they have not made any concrete approach.

His style, based on speed, intense pressing, and the ability to create space, would be ideally suited to English football, where physicality is given paramount importance.

At San Mames, the club want the striker to maintain consistency, but they are confident that he will prove his quality in the long term.

The Blues should look for options elsewhere

Chelsea bolstered their forward areas this summer by signing several quality players, and Enzo Maresca will probably look to continue adding more players to make his side capable of challenging for major honours in the future.

The Blues could look to offload the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling permanently next summer, and bring in players who can make a far greater impact in the first team.

Sannadi does not give the impression of a striker who can score 20 goals in a season, and while his attributes may make him a perfect fit for the Premier League, it would be wise of Chelsea to look for options elsewhere.

The Moroccan has done nothing significant for Bilbao since joining them. The striker first needs to establish himself as a reliable La Liga striker, and should improve his scoring rate before Chelsea can even think about taking a gamble on him.