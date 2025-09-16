Nicolas Jackson does not have any intention of returning to Chelsea after the end of loan spell with Bayern Munich, his agent makes clear.

Nicolas Jackson's agent, Diomansy Kamara, has made it clear that the striker will not be returning to Chelsea after his loan spell at Bayern Munich ends.

The Senegal international has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033, but his relationship with Enzo Maresca has completely broken.

The 24-year-old moved to Bayern on the transfer deadline day on loan after a prolonged saga, with the Bundesliga champions possessing an obligation to buy should certain clauses be met.

Jackson admitted that he was very sad to leave Chelsea, but has suggested that he is now 100% focused on impressing for Bayern.

Agent reveals no plans to return to Chelsea

Kamara has claimed on the television program “Talents D’Afrique” on Canal+ that Jackson's time at Chelsea is as good as over.

Speaking on the channel about the prospect of returning to Chelsea, he said: "Absolutely not, absolutely not. Today at Chelsea, the relationship with Maresca isn’t necessarily the best.

"We’re never going to bite the hand that feeds us because Chelsea allowed him to discover the European level. He was there for two years and scored 30 goals. But it's true that the red cards complicated things at Chelsea. Today, we’re looking towards Bayern and Nico having a good season."

Kamara further added that Vincent Kompany had been following the striker when he was at Anderlecht, and the Bayern boss did not put any pressure on scoring goals.

Jackson's agent added: "Vincent Kompany called Nico. He followed him back when he was at Anderlecht and knows exactly what Nico is doing.

"He didn't put on him any pressure of scoring goals. He told him - 'You are 24, you are young. There's Harry Kane here.' That's what was missing at Chelsea, a reference that teaches him the number nine position. He can play behind the striker, he can play out wide. Vincent Kompany's team is hybrid."

Doubts remain over Jackson's long-term Bayern future

The German giants paid £14.3m to sign Jackson on loan, and they are entitled to pay a further £56.2m should they acquire his services on a full-time basis.

Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness has suggested that the Bundesliga giants are highly unlikely to pay the fees mentioned above, as Jackson will need to start 40 games.

Harry Kane is the first-choice striker at Bayern, and Jackson may be used mostly on the flanks, where he is set to compete with a host of attackers.

Bayern can look to re-negotiate a fee later if the loan move works in their favour, but as it stands, Jackson's camp is hellbent that the striker will not return to Chelsea next summer.