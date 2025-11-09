Chelsea and Spurs to ‘compete’ for Serie A forward

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly eye one Serie A-based forward in a potential January transfer showdown.





Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur could be locked in a battle to bring one Serie A-based striker to the Premier League in January.

Enzo Maresca’s team have appeared short of options up front, with Liam Delap just returning from a thigh injury, Marc Guiu not fully trusted by the Italian manager and Joao Pedro not being an out-and-out centre-forward.

As for Spurs, Thomas Frank is said to want additions in that area, despite Richarlison, who scored his fourth Premier League goal in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United, Dominic Solanke, whose ongoing injury problems persist, Mathys Tel, scorer in the United draw, and on-loan Randal Kolo Muani.

Given these particular challenges, Chelsea and their capital rivals are rumoured to be considering one option from Italy’s top flight.

Chelsea and Spurs reportedly earmark Juventus striker to bolster attack

According to Tutto Mercato, both Premier League clubs are considering making a January move for Jonathan David, who only joined Juventus in the summer.

David transferred to the Old Lady after five years at Lille, where he won a Ligue 1 title in his debut 2020-21 season, scoring 13 goals in 37 appearances.

The Canadian star's record of 109 goals in 232 appearances convinced the Bianconeri to sign him on a free transfer in the summer; however, David has yet to sparkle in Italian football.

The 25-year-old forward was part of the attack that failed to score in seven games before the sacking of Igor Tudor and the appointment of Luciano Spalletti, whose arrival has coincided with Dusan Vlahovic's apparent revival.

Despite Vlahovic's contract expiring next summer, the source suggests that the Italian giants might consider extending his deal on their terms, thereby allowing David to leave Turin.

What could David potentially add to Chelsea or Spurs?

Although it remains unclear whether the Premier League clubs are pursuing the former Lille player, there might be a reason for the rumour.

Even though David has scored only one goal in 13 appearances for Juventus and is not a world-class signing, his consistent double-digit goal returns could benefit Chelsea or Spurs.

Joao Pedro’s only experience of this was last season at Brighton, and the Brazil international is not an out-and-out striker, while Delap’s only full season of top-flight football was last season with Ipswich Town.

Considering Spurs’ limited options for targets, signing someone with David’s scoring ability — despite Serie A struggles — could bolster their attacking options; however, it remains to be seen if anyone leaves to enable any transfer.