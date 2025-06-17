Arsenal and Chelsea are allegedly monitoring the situation involving an Aston Villa attacker ahead of the deadline for club's needing to publish their accounts.

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly continuing to toy with a potential offer for an Aston Villa attacker.

The Blues are currently focused on trying to go deep at the Club World Cup, helped by a 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are seemingly assessing their options with new sporting director Andrea Berta at the helm, there being an acknowledgement that at least one new central attacker needs to arrive during the summer transfer window.

With Villa known to be facing a battle to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations, they are an attractive target for rival clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, the two aforementioned London clubs are monitoring the situation in the West Midlands.

Rogers interest to be renewed?

The report indicates that Villa currently have no intention of entertaining any offers for Morgan Rogers.

On the flip side, the 22-year-old has just contributed 12 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League and Champions League, making him one of the club's most prized assets.

Therefore, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that either Chelsea or Arsenal make a tempting offer for the England international over the next two weeks prior to Villa needing to file their latest accounts.

Villa will seemingly need to sanction at least one notable sale before June 30, the previous belief being that Emiliano Martinez and Leon Bailey were the most likely to depart the club.

As it stands, though, speculation regarding the pair has gone quiet and Villa may need to consider alternative methods of generating funds.

Selling academy graduate Jacob Ramsey may prove more attractive courtesy of pure profit being able to be brought in from the playmaker.

More hope than expectation?

Both Chelsea and Arsenal will know that they are considerable outsiders to make the breakthrough for Rogers.

That said, in the case of Chelsea, Rogers is familiar with Enzo Maresca and several of his squad due to their time together in the Manchester City academy ranks.

As a result, it would not necessarily come as a surprise if Rogers expressed a desire to move to Stamford Bridge if Chelsea ramp up their interest.

Villa are in a position where they would more than treble the £15m that they shelled out for Rogers when signing him from Middlesbrough in February 2024.