Chelsea reportedly slap a mammoth valuation on the head of Nicolas Jackson that could make him the club's second-most expensive departure of all time.

Chelsea bosses are supposedly prepared to hold out for a gargantuan £100m to sell AC Milan-linked striker Nicolas Jackson this summer.

Following the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro at Stamford Bridge, Jackson's future has inevitably been called into question, even more so after the latter's terrific full debut at the Club World Cup.

Pedro bagged both goals as Chelsea overcame Fluminense 2-0 in the semi-finals of the competition, and the Brazilian is expected to start over Jackson in Sunday's final vs. Paris Saint-Germain.

The Senegal international was only a second-half substitute in the Fluminense success, and he has not started a Club World Cup fixture since the opening success over Los Angeles FC, prior to his sending-off in the loss to Flamengo.

Jackson still has a staggering eight years left on his Chelsea contract, having signed an extension last September, but it is believed that he will have 'chances' to leave Stamford Bridge in the current window.

Chelsea 'demanding £100m' for Milan-linked Jackson

AC Milan appear to be at the head of the queue for the former Villarreal attacker, but they would have to break the bank to prise him away from West London.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have slapped a mammoth £100m price tag on Jackson's head, and they feel that they are under no pressure to sell the striker thanks to his contract situation.

If the Blues refuse to budge on their valuation of the 24-year-old, Milan are likely to be priced out of a move, but the Rossoneri are supposedly still optimistic that they can strike a deal due to the player's willingness to make the switch.

The Italian giants have apparently been informed by intermediaries that Jackson 'could be tempted' by the prospect of playing at San Siro next season, but he is just one of six options on Milan's striker shortlist.

The Senegal international has produced 30 goals and 12 assists from 81 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, including a respectable 10 strikes and five helpers from 30 Premier League matches last season.

Chelsea's most expensive sales ever after Jackson £100m claim

Milan forking out £100m for Jackson is surely nothing more than a pipe dream, but if the Rossoneri were to cough up a nine-figure sum, the striker would become Chelsea's second-most expensive departure of all time.

The Blues' record sale remains Eden Hazard, whose 2019 move to Real Madrid pocketed them a mammoth £104.7m including add-ons but will also go down as one of Los Blancos' biggest transfer failings.

A not-so-close second for Chelsea right now is Kai Havertz, who made the Blues £65m when he left for Arsenal in 2023, while Mason Mount's £58.7m move to Manchester United that same summer is third on the list.

In contrast, Milan have never even spent more than £50m on a player, as the Rossoneri's most expensive buy so far is Rafael Leao, whom they paid Lille £42.9m for in 2019.