Chelsea attacker Nicolas Jackson will reportedly have chances to leave Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window.

In his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge, the 24-year-old has contributed 30 goals and 12 assists from his 81 appearances in all competitions.

With none of those numbers being helped by set pieces, they are respectful figures, but the Senegal international's stock has dropped in recent months.

Deserved red cards against Newcastle United and Flamengo, as well as the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, have arguably resulted in him already being demoted to third choice.

Furthermore, Enzo Maresca has already publicly stated that he only views Jackson as a number nine, rather than a versatile attacker like Mauricio Pochettino did.

Which European giant is tracking Jackson?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jackson "has chances" to take on a new challenge elsewhere over the coming weeks.

Romano specifies that AC Milan are monitoring the situation and may be prepared to make an approach if Chelsea lower their unknown valuation.

Meanwhile, there are said to be Premier League clubs who are also interested, a previous report having suggested that Aston Villa - managed by Unai Emery who Jackson knows from Villarreal - said to be admirers.

There are unlikely to be any further developments until after Sunday's Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain, a game in which Jackson will start among the replacements.

Nevertheless, the situation could progress in the days after Chelsea's return from the United States when their heavily-populated squad finally go on their summer break.

Exit a foregone conclusion?

While Maresca has always spoken highly of Jackson and his pressing qualities, there is a growing feeling that Chelsea are prepared to move on.

The squad is already stacked with players who can play across the forward line and Jackson could have theoretically added to the club's wide options.

However, since Maresca insisted that Jackson will only be viewed as a number nine, it makes sense for all parties to consider going their separate ways.

Chelsea will have the opportunity to make a profit on the £32m that they shelled out two years ago and Jackson can remain a first-choice attacker at whoever ups their interest in his signature.