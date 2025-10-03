[monks data]
Chelsea logo
Premier League
Oct 4, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Liverpool logo

Chelsea
vs.
Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Liverpool: How will Arne Slot use Florian Wirtz in Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge?

By
© xBurakxBasturkx / Sports Mole
Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, and there are question marks about where Florian Wirtz should play.

Florian Wirtz is not guaranteed to start as an attacking midfielder against Chelsea due to his mixed performances in central areas, Reds expert David Lynch has insisted.

The Merseysiders are set to face the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League, and boss Arne Slot will be keen for his side to bounce back from two consecutive defeats.

Wirtz played in a central position during his side's loss against Galatasaray, but he failed to impress, and there are concerns that he could struggle against Chelsea in a similar role.

Lynch insisted that Wirtz is not guaranteed to start as a number 10 on Saturday, when he told Sports Mole: "It's that debate around what do you do with Florian Wirtz? It's the toughest area to pick in the team at the moment because the depth in the middle of the pitch is outrageous.

"I wouldn't like to pick [in that area]. The only thing I would like to say is that Gravenberch and Szoboszlai are two nailed on starters, and then you pick around that, whether that's pushing Wirtz to the left, or if it's Curtis Jones joining them."

Wirtz has occasionally been used from the left of attack, though it remains to be seen if Slot would drop winger Cody Gakpo in favour of the German.

Liverpool's Florian Wirtz on August 4, 2025

Will Alexis Mac Allister play in midfield for Liverpool?

While there have been criticisms of Wirtz, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has also struggled at the start of 2025-26, though his form is perhaps understandable considering he missed much of pre-season due to injury and is still finding his feet after a lengthy layoff.

Chelsea found success against Liverpool in their two clashes last term, with the Blues forming a box midfield to overwhelm the Reds' double pivot.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch argued that Mac Allister will get back to his best, but others deserve to be in the team before him against the Blues, saying: "This midfield selection dilemma is very tough to call at the moment because it's going from game to game.

"The nailed on player in there is Ryan Gravenberch, then Dominik Szoboszlai. Then it's a case of who comes in alongside them. Is it Florian Wirtz? Is it Mac Allister? Is it Jones? Mac Allister's form has been poor.

"[Fans on] social media are up in arms about how rubbish he is, but he's working his way back from an injury, so there's mitigation. He needs to find his way back in, and I'm sure it will come, but he's not in great form. There's a strong case for him not to be there, but Curtis Jones has been very good every time he's come in."

Jones started against Galatasaray, and though many did not perform at their best, he was arguably one of the team's best outfield players.

Alexis Mac Allister in action for Liverpool on August 4, 2025

Do Liverpool have to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge?

Liverpool are currently first in the Premier League with 15 points from a possible 18, though they only lead second-placed Arsenal by two points.

Opponents Chelsea are eighth with eight points and head into Saturday's clash missing several key players, including attacker Cole Palmer, as well as centre-backs Levi ColwillTosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah.

While Lynch did not say Slot must win on the weekend, he did express confidence that the Reds would take three points, telling Sports Mole: "I never like to go into games demanding that they win because it's the Premier League. It's one that you would like to think that they're capable of making a statement in.

"Chelsea are not in great form, missing so many players. They're dropping like flies with injuries. No Cole Palmer - the defensive issues are not going to be helpful either - is massive. He's the only redeeming feature of that Chelsea team. He gets stick for going through dry patches with not scoring open play goals, but he's in a completely dysfunctional team.

"I can't describe it in the seventh game of the season as a must win yet, but it's one I've got big expectations that they will go there and put on a good performance and win."

Chelsea have lost three of their last five in all competitions, and they have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games, so Slot should be confident that his players can take advantage of the Blues' frailties.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Liverpool's game against Chelsea in the Premier League

ID:582851:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6965:
Written by
Lewis Nolan
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Alexis Mac Allister

Click here for more stories about Chelsea

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Alexis Mac Allister Arne Slot Cody Gakpo Cole Palmer Curtis Jones David Lynch Florian Wirtz Levi Colwill Nathaniel Chalobah Tosin Adarabioyo Wesley Fofana Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!