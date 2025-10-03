Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, and there are question marks about where Florian Wirtz should play.

Florian Wirtz is not guaranteed to start as an attacking midfielder against Chelsea due to his mixed performances in central areas, Reds expert David Lynch has insisted.

The Merseysiders are set to face the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League, and boss Arne Slot will be keen for his side to bounce back from two consecutive defeats.

Wirtz played in a central position during his side's loss against Galatasaray, but he failed to impress, and there are concerns that he could struggle against Chelsea in a similar role.

Lynch insisted that Wirtz is not guaranteed to start as a number 10 on Saturday, when he told Sports Mole: "It's that debate around what do you do with Florian Wirtz? It's the toughest area to pick in the team at the moment because the depth in the middle of the pitch is outrageous.

"I wouldn't like to pick [in that area]. The only thing I would like to say is that Gravenberch and Szoboszlai are two nailed on starters, and then you pick around that, whether that's pushing Wirtz to the left, or if it's Curtis Jones joining them."

Wirtz has occasionally been used from the left of attack, though it remains to be seen if Slot would drop winger Cody Gakpo in favour of the German.

Will Alexis Mac Allister play in midfield for Liverpool?

While there have been criticisms of Wirtz, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has also struggled at the start of 2025-26, though his form is perhaps understandable considering he missed much of pre-season due to injury and is still finding his feet after a lengthy layoff.

Chelsea found success against Liverpool in their two clashes last term, with the Blues forming a box midfield to overwhelm the Reds' double pivot.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch argued that Mac Allister will get back to his best, but others deserve to be in the team before him against the Blues, saying: "This midfield selection dilemma is very tough to call at the moment because it's going from game to game.

"The nailed on player in there is Ryan Gravenberch, then Dominik Szoboszlai. Then it's a case of who comes in alongside them. Is it Florian Wirtz? Is it Mac Allister? Is it Jones? Mac Allister's form has been poor.

"[Fans on] social media are up in arms about how rubbish he is, but he's working his way back from an injury, so there's mitigation. He needs to find his way back in, and I'm sure it will come, but he's not in great form. There's a strong case for him not to be there, but Curtis Jones has been very good every time he's come in."

Jones started against Galatasaray, and though many did not perform at their best, he was arguably one of the team's best outfield players.

Do Liverpool have to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge?

Liverpool are currently first in the Premier League with 15 points from a possible 18, though they only lead second-placed Arsenal by two points.

Opponents Chelsea are eighth with eight points and head into Saturday's clash missing several key players, including attacker Cole Palmer, as well as centre-backs Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah.

While Lynch did not say Slot must win on the weekend, he did express confidence that the Reds would take three points, telling Sports Mole: "I never like to go into games demanding that they win because it's the Premier League. It's one that you would like to think that they're capable of making a statement in.

"Chelsea are not in great form, missing so many players. They're dropping like flies with injuries. No Cole Palmer - the defensive issues are not going to be helpful either - is massive. He's the only redeeming feature of that Chelsea team. He gets stick for going through dry patches with not scoring open play goals, but he's in a completely dysfunctional team.

"I can't describe it in the seventh game of the season as a must win yet, but it's one I've got big expectations that they will go there and put on a good performance and win."

Chelsea have lost three of their last five in all competitions, and they have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games, so Slot should be confident that his players can take advantage of the Blues' frailties.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Liverpool's game against Chelsea in the Premier League

No Data Analysis info