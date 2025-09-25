Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea can make it 13 Premier League home games unbeaten when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues eked out an unconvincing 2-1 win over Lincoln City in the EFL Cup in midweek, while the Seagulls annihilated Barnsley 6-0, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Facundo Buonanotte (ineligible), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Benoit Badiashile (unspecified), Liam Delap (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee)

Doubtful: Cole Palmer (groin), Marc Guiu (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

BRIGHTON

Out: Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee)

Doubtful: Maxim De Cuyper (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Gomez, Mitoma; Rutter

No Data Analysis info