[monks data]
Chelsea logo
Premier League | Gameweek 6
Sep 27, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Brighton logo

Chelsea
vs.
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion

Team News: Chelsea vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Chelsea vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea can make it 13 Premier League home games unbeaten when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues eked out an unconvincing 2-1 win over Lincoln City in the EFL Cup in midweek, while the Seagulls annihilated Barnsley 6-0, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


CHELSEA vs. BRIGHTON

CHELSEA

Out: Facundo Buonanotte (ineligible), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Benoit Badiashile (unspecified), Liam Delap (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee)

Doubtful: Cole Palmer (groin), Marc Guiu (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

BRIGHTON

Out: Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee)

Doubtful: Maxim De Cuyper (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Gomez, Mitoma; Rutter

ID:582269:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1948:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Cole Palmer Enzo Maresca Fabian Hurzeler Facundo Buonanotte Maxim De Cuyper Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!