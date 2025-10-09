Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca should have the backing of "everyone" at the club, and the Blues are heading in the right direction under Todd Boehly and co, Gus Poyet exclusively tells Sports Mole.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca should have the backing of "everyone" at the club, and the Blues are heading in the right direction under Todd Boehly and co, Gus Poyet has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Maresca oversaw a chaotic 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool prior to the international break, as Estevao Willian struck a bedlam-inducing injury-time winner after earlier efforts from Moises Caicedo and Cody Gakpo.

However, Chelsea's triumph over the Reds marked just their third win from seven in all tournaments, and the Blues also boast that exact amount of victories from the same number of Premier League contests in the 2025-26 season.

As a result, the Club World Cup winners only sit seventh in the Premier League table - below the likes of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth - while leaders Arsenal are already five points ahead of their London rivals.

The Blues were tipped as title outsiders at the beginning of the campaign, but their indifferent start to the season has led to some speculation over the future of head coach Maresca, who has been forced to defend his record amid growing uncertainty.

Gus Poyet gives Enzo Maresca sack verdict amid Chelsea's indifferent start

However, Poyet - who scored 49 goals and won one FA Cup with the Blues - believes that Chelsea's season has started "well" given their fitness and disciplinary issues.

“Maresca should have the backing of everyone at Chelsea," the Uruguayan said. "He delivered top four last season, won a European trophy and then guided the club to Club World Cup.

“This season has started well with the injuries and also red cards. Chelsea are in a good place and will look to push for another top-four finish and go for cup wins again."

Poyet also leapt to the defence of Chelsea's transfer strategy and the general direction that the Conference League winners are going in, highlighting the positives of solely targeting young talents.

“I’m comfortable with the way the club is going," he added. "The players being recruited are young and hungry to learn and progress. It’s tough with such a big squad, but the core are a good group.”

Should Enzo Maresca fear Chelsea sack?

While clubs happily hand out four or five-year contracts to players - or seven/eight-year deals in Chelsea's case - managers are very rarely afforded the same level of job security.

Head coaches will often sign on for two or three seasons at first, but Chelsea committed to a long-term project with Maresca, who was handed a five-year agreement when he arrived at Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in 2024.

The Italian is therefore not out of contract until the summer of 2029, and unless he voluntarily walked away - a highly unlikely scenario - Chelsea would have to fork out tens of millions in compensation to sack him.

Having guided the Blues to two pieces of silverware already, Maresca should have no reason to fear for his position, and the board are also sympathetic towards the selection issues that he has faced this season.

Defensive injuries in particular have hampered Chelsea, and Poyet also believes that the Blues would be "mad" not to make a move for a 25-year-old Premier League centre-back next year.

Gus Poyet was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill.