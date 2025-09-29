Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca jumps to the defence of his record at Stamford Bridge amid suggestions that his job is not entirely safe.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has insisted it is "crazy" that he needs to defend himself over his record at Stamford Bridge amid suggestions of discontent behind the scenes.

Saturday's 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion made it just one win from five games since the September international break, the solitary victory being a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at Lincoln City in the EFL Cup third round.

Reports have since emerged that Maresca is not necessarily safe in his position, albeit claims have since followed that is not the case.

Since April 20, Chelsea have suffered five defeats in all competitions, yet all but one of them - the recent 3-1 loss away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League - have come in games in which they have had a player sent off.

At a press conference on Monday, Maresca was quick to allude to that statistic, claiming that it is "a crazy world" that he and his team are receiving such criticism.

Maresca reacts to reports over future

Maresca also acknowledged that he has made mistakes, suggesting that he has regrets over his recent reactions to red cards versus Manchester United and Brighton.

Speaking to reporters, as quoted by football.london, the Italian said: "First of all, for sure, I think after reviewing the last two games, I could have done better in terms of decision. No doubt.

"But also for me, it is like a learning process to play with 10 players. For any manager it is not something normal but it happens sometimes. In almost six months, we lost five games and four of them had red cards. The only game we lost 11v11 was Bayern Munich away.

"We do not need to create panic. You know better than me; football is a crazy world. If you lose five games in six months and you need to say things to defend yourself, then I think it's a crazy world.

"Compared to last season, we all improved, the players have more experience. Me personally as a manager, I feel better than last year because I am learning. There are things for me to learn, like playing with 10 players. It is all part of the process."

Do Chelsea need to panic?

While Chelsea were crowned world champions in July, they have since won just three of their eight matches in all competitions during 2025-26.

They now sit in eighth position in the Premier League table, five points adrift of second-placed Arsenal and seven behind leaders Liverpool ahead of facing the defending champions on Saturday evening.

Not only do Chelsea need points on the board in the Champions League, they also require some momentum ahead of facing Liverpool in order to try to prevent Arne Slot's side from extending their advantage.

Should Chelsea fail to overcome at least one of Benfica and Liverpool, a certain level of panic may set in among some quarters, leaving Maresca will much to prove and ponder.

