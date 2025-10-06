Chelsea lynchin Moises Caicedo is close to reaching N'Golo Kante and Claude Makelele levels of excellence at Stamford Bridge, a former Blues title winner exclusively tells Sports Mole.

The Ecuador international came up with a stunning opening goal in the Club World Cup winners' 2-1 victory over Liverpool in Saturday's Premier League clash, firing a 20-yard rocket into the top corner past Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Following up earlier strikes against West Ham United and Brentford this season, Caicedo has already found the back of the net three times in the 2025-26 Premier League season, having previously only managed two strikes across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns.

Now, Pat Nevin - a 1983-84 Second Division winner with Chelsea - believes that Caicedo could soon join the likes of Makelele and Kante in the Blues' club of legendary 'water carriers'; defensive midfielders who do the dirty work with complete effectiveness.

“As a defensive midfielder, it's hard to call a better one. Someone who cuts off that space," Nevin said. "Chelsea have got a phenomenal line – all the way back to Makelele - a massive line of players who have been brilliant in that position. And he’s getting close to that line.

"He's added a bit more going forward, which is amazing. He's so good. He did well-made one big mistake in the game, got away with it – but it's so rare.

"He doesn't make that many mistakes. He's one of the best up there. N'Golo Kante used to be amazing at reading the game, and he's absolutely stunning at it too.”

Since making the switch from Brighton & Hove Albion in a £115m deal in 2023, Caicedo has often formed a double pivot with Enzo Fernandez, as Cole Palmer operates in the most advanced midfield role.

However, with the latter missing against Liverpool due to a groin injury and Facundo Buonanotte only on the bench, Fernandez operated as an auxiliary number 10, with Caicedo and Malo Gusto joining forces in midfield.

As well as breaking the deadlock with his thunderous strike from outside the box, Caicedo also contributed to the defensive effort against Liverpool with four tackles, and he has also made more interceptions than any other Premier League player this season with 18.

Nevin also gave Enzo Maresca his stars for that "brave" tactical switch and claimed that the Blues only need one midfielder sitting back thanks to Caicedo's brilliance in the role.

"What was interesting - Chelsea changed the system," he added. "The same personnel, but it was definitely 4-1-4-1. It wasn't 4-2-3-1. They said to Enzo ‘just go further forward.’ Push it forward, we're at home, and we'll just leave Caicedo to deal with the defensive midfield area and break forward now and again.

“That's quite brave of Maresca, because he's not necessarily naturally like that, but he went for it. And that dominated and won the game. If you look at why Chelsea scored that first goal, it's because those midfielders were further up and then Caicedo backed them up.

“As a technical change, it was brilliant. And the reason why it was brilliant, is because when you've got Caicedo, you don't need two people sitting. You only need the one."

Nevin also praised the "gallus" of 18-year-old winger Estevao following the Brazilian's injury-time winner against the Premier League champions, as he explained why comparisons between the youngster and Neymar are not hard to comprehend.

