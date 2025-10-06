Comparisons between Chelsea's Estevao and Neymar are not difficult to understand, and the Blues youngster possesses the "gallus" needed to excel for the Club World Cup winners, an ex-Chelsea winger exclusively tells Sports Mole.

Comparisons between Chelsea's Estevao and Neymar are not difficult to understand, and the Blues youngster possesses the "gallus" needed to excel for the Club World Cup winners, an ex-Chelsea winger has told Sports Mole.

The former Palmeiras talent has quickly adapted to the demands of Premier League football since leaving his homeland at a tender age and was responsible for a euphoria-inducing winner against Liverpool on Saturday.

Estevao met Marc Cucurella's ball across the six-yard box, caught Andy Robertson unawares and slid in an injury-time winner for Enzo Maresca's side, his inaugural Premier League goal and a record-breaking one at that.

The 18-year-old is now the youngest Brazilian to score a winning goal in the competition, and the second-youngest to find the net for Chelsea in the Premier League after a 17-year-old Mikael Forssell in 1999.

Ex-Chelsea winger Pat Nevin could not stop waxing lyrical about Estevao, claiming it is easy to see why the 2007-born prospect has been compared to the celebrated Neymar, saying: “I knew anyway, before he came to Chelsea.

'Estevao is not compared to Neymar for no reason'

"But also in his first games, particularly his first two friendlies, the noise you hear around the ground when that ball gets to Estevao, it's not a fluke.

“We know this kid's special. We know he'll do something totally and utterly different. And he won't get it right all the time. But when he gets it right, trust me, you're going to love this kid.

“He's going to be extra, extra special. They don't compare him with Neymar for no reason. We've got a word in Scotland which is hard to translate; gallus. And what it means, it's confident, but not stupidly arrogant. Real belief in yourself. And you've got the talent to back it up. Well, that's this kid.

“When I go to Chelsea each time now, I look at the team sheet and I think, where's [Cole] Palmer and where's Estevao? And if Estevao’s on the bench, I'm gutted!”

As well as becoming Chelsea's second-youngest Premier League scorer of all time, Estevao is the youngest man to ever assist a Premier League goal for the Blues, a record he broke in the 5-1 thrashing of West Ham United in August.

Comparing Chelsea's Estevao and Neymar at 18

While Estevao got his big-money move to Europe as a teenager, Neymar was still finding the back of the net for fun in his homeland at that age, ripping defences apart for Santos on a consistent basis.

Born in February 1992, the future Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain winger was already a Santos stalwart in 2010 at 18 years old, where he produced an astounding 64 goal contributions from 60 games in all competitions.

Estevao, meanwhile, has one goal and one assist to show from nine matches for Chelsea, but it would be an act of folly to compare his baseline statistics with Neymar's.

The Blues winger has already made seven appearances for Brazil by the age of 18, whereas Neymar only earned three caps at that age, but the latter also struck three goals in those matches compared to Estevao's one so far.

Pat Nevin was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetWright.