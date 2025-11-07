Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reveals that Estevao Willian is already "complaining" about one aspect of life in England.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that Estevao Willian is not necessarily enjoying all aspects of life as a Premier League footballer.

Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge during the summer, the 18-year-old has solidified his reputation as one of the top prospects in world football.

Across 15 appearances in all competitions, Estevao has contributed four goals and one assist, but his overall performances have gotten supporters on the edge of their seats.

On Wednesday night against Qarabag FK in the Champions League, Estevao completed 90 minutes in a Chelsea shirt for just the second time, the other occasion also coming in a continental fixture.

At Friday's pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Maresca was quizzed on whether Estevao is capable of making two starts in a short space of time.

Maresca reveals one thing Estevao hates about England

While addressing the question, Maresca suggested that the South American starlet still has a long way to go with regards to adapting to English football after "complaining" about the cold weather.

The Italian told reporters: "He's ready to start. For sure he's ready to start. But if Estevao starts, another one is on the bench. And probably the other one also wants to start.

"We just try to do the best for Estevao. We are helping him in terms of adapt to England. Again, last week he was complaining about it being cold.

"Last week was still October. Imagine December, January! He has to adapt. He's happy. He's doing fantastic. For sure he's a talented player for this club."

Is Estevao likely to start against Wolves?

With Pedro Neto remaining as an injury doubt, there is the possibility of Estevao being kept in the team for the showdown with Wolves.

However, having already made seven starts and eight substitute appearances, it is far more realistic to expect the Brazil international to be named among the replacements.

Even if Neto is not passed fit, Maresca has the option of moving Jamie Gittens or Alejandro Garnacho to the left flank, or provide Tyrique George with a start in his natural position.

Given that Estevao has been named in Brazil's squad for their upcoming friendlies during the international break, Maresca may be prepared to err on the side of caution with the teenager's game time.

