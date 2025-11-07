Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca provides an injury update on Pedro Neto and Romeo Lavia ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has suggested that he is yet to decide whether Pedro Neto will feature against his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday night.

Unlike during his time at Molineux, Neto has a strong injury record at Stamford Bridge with 65 appearances having been made since his arrival in August 2024.

However, Neto was absent from the Blues squad that made the long trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag FK in midweek due to a minor issue.

At the time, Maresca hinted that making the Portugal international unavailable was merely a precautionary measure given the alternative options that he has at his disposal.

Speaking at Friday's pre-match press conference ahead of the upcoming Premier League fixture, the Italian indicated that his return was not a foregone conclusion.

Maresca provides Neto, Lavia injury update

Maresca told reporters: "Pedro, he had a session yesterday with the physio outside in the pitch, it was good, and today he will travel with us and then we'll take the final decision."

With Estevao Willian having played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday night, Maresca will hope to have Neto available to feature on the right flank.

During the early stages of the Qarabag game, midfielder Romeo Lavia suffered yet another muscle injury and faces a period on the sidelines.

As it stands, Maresca says that the severity of the issue is yet to be determined, but he acknowledged that he had his concerns over the Belgian's fitness.

He said: "We don't have an update at the moment, so we need to wait still some hours to do all the checks that he needs, but for sure at the moment he's injured.

"It's painful, so we need to do all the checks and then we'll see."

Later in the media briefing, Maresca added: "It's a shame. It's a shame in this moment also because we are trying to minimise menus for him.

"But even with that, he's injured again. We need to insist until we don't find the right solution for him."

Do Chelsea have any further injury issues?

Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo and Cole Palmer will also remain unavailable for Chelsea for the Wolves game.

Nevertheless, aside from Lavia, there appears to be no fresh issues picked up during or after the Qarabag encounter.

No Data Analysis info