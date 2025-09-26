Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reiterated that he "trusts" Josh Acheampong ahead of likely recalling the defender for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has defended himself against the suggestion that he has not placed much faith in Josh Acheampong.

The highly-rated 19-year-old started the season by delivering a man-of-the-match performance in the goalless draw against Crystal Palace.

However, rather than retain his place on merit, Acheampong has since not played a single minute, much to the concern of the club's fanbase when the Blues have played seven games in relatively quick succession.

Acheampong would have likely been recalled for Tuesday's EFL Cup third round tie at Lincoln City had he not been ruled out through illness.

Nevertheless, the academy graduate is in line for a second Premier League appearance of the season on Saturday when Chelsea play host to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Maresca speaks on Acheampong development

That is a consequence of both Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo being ruled out and Benoit Badiashile only likely to make the substitutes' bench on his return from injury.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Maresca has reiterated that he has "trust" in Acheampong despite the player going through a frustrating period.

As quoted by football.london, the Italian said: "I already showed trust and confidence on Josh Acheampong last year when he played games in the Premier League.

"Because last year if you remember when we played Josh Acheampong against Palace, at home against Bournemouth, the reason why was not because we didn't have any central defenders. I think Tosin was available, Benoit was available.

"We trust Josh, not because of the injury situation, so nothing changed with Josh. We trust Josh 100%. He was ill this week, he had the first session yesterday with us."

Big opportunity for Acheampong

Having only turned 19 years of age in May, Acheampong should take positives from racking up 966 minutes of senior football across 15 appearances.

On the flip side, he was convinced to sign a long-term Chelsea contract with the promise of regular opportunities by Maresca.

At this point in time, the England Under-21 international has just four Premier League outings to his name despite being regarded as one of English football's most promising starlets.

Should he stay fit, Acheampong is in line to play at least twice of the upcoming triple-header with Brighton, Benfica and Liverpool, and there is pressure to impress Maresca given his head coach's preference to opt for other options at this point of his development.

