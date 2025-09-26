Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reveals that he will be missing two more defenders for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo will both miss Saturday's Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ahead of the match at Stamford Bridge, the focus was on the fitness of Cole Palmer, who has been suffering with a well-documented groin issue.

At a press conference on Friday morning, Maresca confirmed that the playmaker would be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

However, the Italian also informed reporters that his defensive options had been left depleted by injuries suffered by Fofana and Adarabioyo.

Maresca comments on Fofana, Adarabioyo

While Fofana played the full 90 minutes against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday, he needed several minutes of treatment on a head injury sustained in a collision with goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen in just the second minute.

Positives will be taken from the Frenchman avoiding any hamstring issues in his first 90 minutes since March, but Maresca has revealed that the centre-back sustained concussion during the match at Sincil Bank.

As quoted by football.london, Maresca said: "We have a Tosin injury that probably will be out until the international break.

"He has a small problem in his calf. And then Wes Fofana, that he had a concussion the other day against Lincoln. And the rest, I think they are all okay."

Maresca acknowledged that Benoit Badiashile was pushing to return to the squad for the first time since suffering a muscle injury at the Club World Cup in June.

Who will Chelsea's centre-backs be against Brighton?

Trevoh Chalobah has gone from being a player frequently linked with a departure to someone who has started each of Chelsea's eight matches this season.

With Fofana and Adarabioyo sidelined, Badiashile could have been risked for a return to the starting lineup, but Josh Acheampong should come back into team.

The academy graduate has not featured since impressing against Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season, partly due to illness keeping him out of the Lincoln game.

However, Maresca has confirmed that the 19-year-old has returned to training, the expectation being that he will partner Chalobah.

