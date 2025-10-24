Chelsea and Sunderland are on the brink of equalling a Premier League record at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Both the Blues and the Black Cats can be satisfied with how they have started the new campaign as they both sit within two points of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table.

The two teams sit in fifth and seventh position respectively, only separated by goal difference, having each collected 14 points from their eight matches.

Having recorded successive wins over Benfica, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Ajax, Chelsea are the favourites to prevail at their West London home.

Nevertheless, Sunderland make the trip to the capital with the belief that they can cause a surprise against the world champions.

What Premier League record is at stake for Chelsea, Sunderland?

Saturday's encounter will represent the 17th time that these two teams have met in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

None of the previous 16 games have ended in draws, leaving the head-to-head one short of the all-time Premier League record of Fulham against Newcastle United at Craven Cottage when it comes to no stalemates occurring in the competition's history.

However, the statistics are in Chelsea's favour with the last three such fixtures ending in a home win by an aggregate score of 11-3.

Furthermore, at a time when Enzo Maresca's side have suffered just one home Premier League defeat in 2025, Sunderland have emerged victorious in just three of their last 26 top-flight encounters with Chelsea.

That all said, Sunderland boast an incredible recent record when playing teams from London, putting together a 13-match unbeaten streak in league fixtures.

Although nine of those 13 games have ended in draws, you have to go back to a 2-1 defeat at Fulham in 2018 for the last time that Sunderland suffered such a defeat.

Sunderland defensive record under the radar

While Sunderland have been praised for their start to life back in the Premier League, not much has been made of conceding just six goals in eight games, the joint-second best effort in the division.

The only times that Regis Le Bris' side have conceded more than twice in a game have been away against Burnley and Manchester United.

Sunderland's solitary goal in an away contest came in a 1-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest, but it is worth noting that the North-East outfit have only shipped four goals in as many away fixtures.

