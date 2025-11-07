Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will be attempting to extend an unusual 10-game streak when the Blues face Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's Premier League fixture.

The Blues welcome bottom-side Wolves to Stamford Bridge sitting in seventh position in the Premier League table after 10 matches.

However, Maresca's frequent rotation - deemed to be a necessity due to the club's summer commitments - has led to Chelsea being inconsistent since the middle of August.

Included in that recent run is an EFL Cup fourth round tie against Wolves at Molineux which Chelsea recorded a 4-3 victory having initially held a 3-0 half-time lead.

Although the Italian would have been annoyed by the second-half performance in the West Midlands, it at least extended a bizarre run of results.

What Maresca streak can be extended in Chelsea, Wolves game?

On every occasion that Maresca has faced a club beginning with a 'W' in English football in any competition, he has recorded a win.

Whether it be as manager of Leicester City or Chelsea, 10 successive triumphs have been recorded with Watford (2), West Bromwich Albion (2), West Ham United (3) and Wolves (3) all being defeated.

Furthermore, Maresca's teams have scored 31 goals in such matches, and their efforts in front of goal ties in with Chelsea's scoring-rate against Wolves.

Chelsea have netted at least five goals in four separate Premier League fixtures versus Wolves, a feat that has not been matched against any other opponent.

Meanwhile, Wolves have not conceded five-plus goals against the same opponent more times than they have versus Chelsea.

Wolves have shipped 13 strikes in their last three games with Chelsea in all competitions, although they have also netted six goals themselves.

Wolves' dismal Stamford Bridge record

Despite a famous 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as recently as February 2024, that remains Chelsea's only win at the Blues' home ground in 11 Premier League games.

Wolves will have an interim head coach in charge for this fixture with James Collins - the club's Under-21 coach - taking the reins while the club attempt to appoint Middlesbrough head coach Rob Edwards as their new boss.

Just three years ago in October 2022, Wolves approached a Stamford Bridge game in the same way with Steve Davis in temporary charge a week after the sacking of Bruno Lage.

