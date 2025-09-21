Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Enzo Maresca's Chelsea could line up for Tuesday's EFL Cup clash against Lincoln City after Robert Sanchez's red card.

After losing 2-1 to Manchester United on Saturday evening, Enzo Maresca's Premier League giants, Chelsea, are set to face League One's Lincoln City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday at the LNER Stadium.

Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off at the weekend, and talismanic forward Cole Palmer was substituted with just 21 minutes on the clock as the manager made adjustments on the fly.

As a result, Maresca should name backup shot-stopper Filip Jorgensen between the sticks, but he has a decision to make about who to start behind his central striker.

The boss used the UEFA Conference League as a testing ground for young players and new ideas in 2024-25, and he could decide to give the likes of Estevao more minutes in a similar fashion during the EFL Cup, but considering that Palmer hardly featured against the Red Devils, the England international could start this particular game.

At the heart Chelsea's defence, Maresca is likely to turn to Tosin Adarabioyo and Nathaniel Chalobah, and the centre-backs are set to be flanked by Jorrel Hato and Malo Gusto.

In the centre of the park, Enzo Fernandez could be partnered with young midfielder Andrey Santos in midweek, while Moises Caicedo is given a hard-earned rest.

If Palmer is to make the XI, he should be joined by summer signings Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens behind 19-year-old striker Marc Guiu, who will be keen to impress after being recalled from loan.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Jorgensen; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Hato; Santos, Fernandez; Garnacho, Palmer, Gittens; Guiu



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info