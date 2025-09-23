Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admits to being left 'angry' at half time of Tuesday's EFL Cup third round tie with Lincoln City before his team prevailed by a 2-1 scoreline.

The Blues found themselves deservedly behind to a Rob Street goal in the 42nd minute as they struggled to lay a glove on the League One club at Sincil Bank.

However, Chelsea responded with a stunning Tyrique George strike and composed Facundo Buonanotte finish within the first five minutes of the restart before seeing out the win.

Victory for the world champions ends a three-game streak without success in a game where players such as Tosin Adarabioyo, Reece James, Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro got full rests either as unused substitutes or being left at home.

Nevertheless, Chelsea were far from their best versus the third-tier side in a game where goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen looked susceptible to long throws and crosses into the box.

Maresca defends Jorgensen performance

Despite Robert Sanchez's one-game suspension, Jorgensen would have started regardless, but the Denmark international did his chances of more game time no favours.

At his post-match press conference, Maresca chose to defend the 23-year-old, insisting that any goalkeeper would have 'not found it easy' to cope with Lincoln's direct approach.

The Italian said, as quoted by football.london: "I don't know how many balls they put in the box tonight. It was not easy for any keeper, to be honest.

"I think overall, even when we concede against Brentford from a throw in extra time, it's not easy because they try to crowd the keeper. It's difficult. It's Filip's first game of the season so it is not easy."

When quizzed on whether he was angry at half time, Maresca added: "Absolutely. We prepared the game thinking exactly the way the first-half was. Sometimes it's about desire, but it's about experience.

"Jamie Gittens never played in this kinds of games, Jorrel the same. It's more about desire and we struggled in the first-half.

"If the next game in Carabao is against a League One or Two team away, for sure tonight's experience will be good."

What next for Chelsea?

After three games away from Stamford Bridge in a row, Chelsea now play three successive times at their West London home.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool are the visitors in the Premier League, either side of Jose Mourinho returning to Chelsea with Benfica in between.

