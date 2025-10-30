Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens concedes that he only scored his first and match-winning goal for the Blues against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup due to fatigue.

The £52m summer signing from Borussia Dortmund has produced an underwhelming start in a Blues shirt, already seeing himself viewed as fourth-choice winger.

However, the England Under-21 international delivered a match-winning performance at Molineux with one goal and two assists in a 4-3 triumph over the Premier League's basement team.

Gittens' two assists came in the first half as Chelsea opened up a 3-0 advantage, while his strike - an instinctive first-time effort from outside the area in the 89th minute - put the visitors 4-2 ahead in the closing stages.

Speaking to the club's official website, the 21-year-old suggested that he would not have taken the shot had he not been tired.

Gittens reacts to first Chelsea goal against Wolves

He said: "It felt really special to score my first goal for Chelsea and to win the game and get through to the next round was even better.

"I just thought I would try and shoot because I was tired, and it went in off the post. There were lots of emotions in the celebrations."

"I love playing with everyone here - they’re so talented, and they understand the game. They are so intelligent, and they know what to do. Playing with them is like an honour."

Time for Gittens to kick on...

At a time when Liam Delap has done himself no favours with a red card versus Wolves that Enzo Maresca described as "embarrassing", Gittens appears to be on an upward trajectory.

He had not contributed a goal or assist before last week's Champions League fixture versus Ajax, nor played longer than 70 minutes in a single game.

Gittens now has two 90-minute displays under his belt and many Chelsea fans will argue that he should be above Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order based on current form.

In the short term, Garnacho will likely get the nod against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening with Pedro Neto being selected on the opposite flank.

Nevertheless, Gittens may relish being introduced later in the game and trying to take his chance before further potential appearances against Qarabag FK and Wolves before the November international break.

