Sports Mole looks at how Chelsea could line up in Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round contest with fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will ring the changes for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round fixture with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin) and Benoit Badiashile (muscle) remain unavailable for selection.

However, the Blues have not reported any fresh injury concerns from their 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Malo Gusto is back from a suspension and is likely to be given the nod at right-back on Wednesday night, while there should be a spot between the sticks for Filip Jorgensen.

Wesley Fofana, Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia, Jorrel Hato, Jamie Gittens and Tyrique George should also come into the starting side, as Maresca prepares to shuffle his pack.

Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Chelsea goal against Sunderland on Saturday, and the Argentina international is again set to feature in the final third of the field.

There could also be starts for Romeo Lavia and Estevao, with Maresca likely to rely on youth to help the team book their spot in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Lavia, Santos; Gittens, Estevao, Garnacho; George

No Data Analysis info