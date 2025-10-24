Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca delivers a major injury update regarding the fitness of Liam Delap, who has been sidelined since August.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that Liam Delap is in line to make his return from injury within the next week.

During the early stages of the final game before the September international break against Fulham, Delap suffered a hamstring injury that had ramifications for Chelsea's plans in the transfer market.

With the Englishman expected to be sidelined until December, Nicolas Jackson was initially asked to scrap a move to Bayern Munich before eventually sealing a move to the Allianz Arena, while Marc Guiu was recalled from a loan spell at Sunderland.

However, Maresca has recently hinted that the former Ipswich Town star was nearing an earlier-than-anticipated return to the training pitch, sparking hope that he could feature before November 8, the date of Chelsea's final game before November's international fixtures.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, Maresca suggested to the media that Delap was on the brink of playing time.

Maresca delivers major Delap injury update

Although the 22-year-old has been ruled out of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Sunderland, the Italian has hinted that the forward is in line to be involved versus Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Maresca said: "We don't have any new injuries. Liam took part of the session yesterday with the team for the first time.

"He is not going to be available for tomorrow but probably for the next one."

When asked to clarify whether he meant that Delap could play against Wolves, he added: "He can be available."

The striker dilemma that Maresca never envisaged

Having started the season with Delap, Joao Pedro and Tyrique George as his three central-attacking options, Maresca was content with what was available to him.

Now, Maresca also has Guiu in the mix, the former Barcelona prodigy having impressed as a substitute against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest before scoring against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

With Guiu having been withdrawn at half time versus the Dutch giants, the expectation is that the Spaniard will start against his former loan club on Saturday with Joao Pedro deployed as a number 10.

Providing that Guiu continues to impress, he could retain the starting berth, but Delap's return provides Maresca with some interesting decisions.

While there is no need to rush Delap's comeback, four fixtures in the space of 11 days upon his return will give him opportunities to gain valuable minutes.