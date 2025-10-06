Chelsea injury news: Reece James withdraws from England squad with issue sustained against Liverpool

Major blow or precaution? Chelsea star James withdraws from England squad
Chelsea announce that defender Reece James has been forced to withdraw from the England squad due to an injury sustained against Liverpool on Saturday.

Chelsea defender Reece James has been forced to withdraw from the England squad due to injury.

On Saturday evening, James played a key role as the Blues earned a thrilling 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old completed the 90 minutes versus the defending champions, starting at right-back before switching to the middle courtesy of injuries to other players.

With James having been performing to somewhere close to his best, he has reclaimed his spot in the England squad under former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

However, James will play no part of the fixtures versus Wales and Latvia courtesy of an issue sustained at the weekend.

Is Reece James injury serious?

Chelsea fans will naturally have concerns that James is facing another prolonged period on the sidelines given his history.

On this occasion, however, it appears that a nasty gash to his shin may be the issue with the player posting an image on social media.

 

 

A two-week break for James to rest and recuperate ahead of the next batch of fixtures feels like a considerable blessing in disguise for Chelsea.

Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro - two other players who have experienced a high workload - have also been left out of the Ecuador and Brazil squads.

Maresca will essentially view the situation as a triple boost ahead of the next hectic batch of fixtures, Chelsea having matches against Nottingham Forest, Ajax, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers to come between October 18 and October 29.


