Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has seemingly provided an injury update ahead of Sunday's Club World Cup final.

The Blues have successfully negotiated their way through to the final in the United States, their latest victory coming over Fluminense in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain stand in their way after their ruthless 4-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday, Chelsea now the clear underdogs ahead of the showpiece in New Jersey.

While Enzo Maresca will be able to call upon Levi Colwill and Liam Delap after suspension, there are doubts over the fitness of Caicedo.

During the closing stages against Fluminense, the Ecuador international appeared to twist his ankle and was forced to hobble off before the full-time whistle, even when it left Chelsea with 10 men.

Caicedo gives injury boost?

After the game, Maresca indicated that it was too early to determine whether one of his star players would recover in time for the final.

However, Caicedo has taken to Instagram to give the clearest indication yet that he will be able to take to the pitch against the European champions.

The 23-year-old said, accompanied with a photo of himself: "Great team performance. See you Sunday Blues".

Maresca is not expected to provide an official update until Saturday's press conference, but all eyes will be on the training over the next 48 hours to see whether Caicedo makes an appearance.

Chelsea need Caicedo

Caicedo is already generally regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in world football and has the potential to play an influential role in any match.

Nevertheless, with Chelsea expected to again be without Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo, they are short of combative players for the engine room.

Andrey Santos impressed in Caicedo's absence versus Palmeiras and has experience of facing PSG in Ligue 1, but the Brazilian remains with just one Chelsea start to his name.

Maresca may also want the option of using Caicedo, Santos and Enzo Fernandez in a three-man midfield, a combination that he may wish to test ahead of 2025-26.