Chelsea handed triple injury boost amid latest Palmer blow

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca receives a triple injury boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture at Burnley.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed a triple injury boost despite the latest setback involving Cole Palmer.

The hope had been that the playmaker was on the verge of a return to action after missing the last two months with a groin injury.

However, Maresca provided details of another fitness blow for the England international on Friday morning after he suffered a fractured toe at home.

While that development dominated the press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture at Burnley, the Italian was at least able to reveal that three players who had been doubts were available for selection.

Which Chelsea players are available for Burnley game?

Maresca said that each of Benoit Badiashile, Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto had been passed fit for the visit to Turf Moor.

He told reporters: "Benoit [Badiashile] is back, he can be available for tomorrow, that's great news for us.

"Then Enzo [Fernandez] and Pedro [Neto], they used the international break to recover a little bit of energy, also to recover from the injury, the problems they had, and they are both available for tomorrow."

Badiashile has not featured since coming off injured during the second half of the 2-1 victory over Liverpool prior to the October international break.

Meanwhile, Fernandez had played regularly ahead of the November national team games before being left out of Argentina's squad to rest a lingering knee issue.

Neto missed the Champions League fixture against Qarabag FK before requesting to be withdrawn during the closing stages of the following game with Wolverhampton Wanderers three days later.

Caicedo a doubt for Burnley fixture?

Moises Caicedo has arguably been Chelsea's best player this season, but Maresca revealed at the media briefing that he had only returned from international duty on Thursday night.

Despite known to be carrying some kind of injury issue, the midfielder played 90 minutes in each of Ecuador's friendlies against Canada and New Zealand.

With Barcelona and Arsenal to come next week, Maresca could take the opportunity to select Caicedo on the substitutes' bench this weekend.

No Data Analysis info