Chelsea injury news: Enzo Maresca handed fresh boost before Barcelona, Arsenal fixtures

By , Senior Reporter
Chelsea handed fresh injury boost before Barcelona, Arsenal fixtures
© Visionhaus / Imago
Chelsea are seemingly provided with a fresh injury boost ahead of matches with Barcelona and Arsenal before the end of November.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has seemingly been provided with a notable injury boost ahead of the return to action after the November international break.

Although the Blues went into the rest period on the back of a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Maresca would have been delighted to have some respite when several key players have been dealing with fitness issues.

Enzo Fernandez acknowledged that he needed some time on the sidelines to rest a knee issue, while some of his teammates have been afforded brief breaks.

Winger Jamie Gittens is said to have only picked up a minor knock for England Under-21s last week and is currently in line to be available for the next Premier League fixture.

However, there has been some doubt over Pedro Neto who withdrew from the Portugal squad after dealing with an injury during the last week of club action.

Chelsea's Pedro Neto pictured on November 1, 2025

Chelsea receive Neto boost

Neto missed the Champions League trip to Qarabag FK before returning for the game against former club Wolves, featuring for 77 minutes ahead of requesting to be substituted.

The 25-year-old is said to have been suffering with a minor muscle and/or groin issue since the early days of the month and he has not featured in training for some of that time.

Nevertheless, Neto was pictured in training on Monday to suggest that he is close to regaining full fitness ahead of the resumption of action.

Chelsea are due to make the trip to Burnley this weekend before they play host to Barcelona and Arsenal in the Champions League and Premier League respectively.

Maresca's side still have 11 matches to play before the turn of the year and the Italian will want to have as many squad members available to rotate when necessary.

Chelsea's Pedro Neto celebrates scoring against Wolves on November 8, 2025

Why Neto is an under-rated key Chelsea player

With three goals and two assists from 13 starts and two substitute outings in all competitions during 2025-26, Neto's numbers do not stand out.

That said, Neto has started every Premier League fixture and accumulated 1,029 minutes across all competitions, the sixth-most in the Chelsea squad despite his recent issues.

Even when on the substitutes' bench, Neto has only not been used on one occasion, and there is an argument that he is Maresca's first-choice wide player due to his seniority and work-rate.

ID:585918:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3993:
Written by
Darren Plant

Click here for more stories about Enzo Fernandez

Click here for more stories about Chelsea

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Enzo Fernandez Enzo Maresca Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Pedro Neto Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!