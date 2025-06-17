Sports Mole brings you the latest injury and suspension news for Chelsea ahead of their Club World Cup fixture with Flamengo on Friday night.

Chelsea continue their Club World Cup campaign on Friday night when they square off against Flamengo.

Enzo Maresca witnessed his side get off to the perfect start earlier this week courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC in Atlanta.

With Flamengo also prevailing from their opening game versus Esperance Sportive de Tunis, both clubs know that they can move to the brink of progression from Group D with another victory.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of the encounter at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Return date: June 20 (vs. Flamengo)

After another influential display in the centre of the pitch, Moises Caicedo was substituted during the closing stages shortly after colliding with teammate Marc Cucurella. Although there appeared to be no long-lasting damage, the Ecuador international limped off the pitch and could emerge as a doubt for the Flamengo fixture.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Return date: Next season

Although Wesley Fofana is recovering well from the hamstring surgery that he underwent several months ago, Chelsea have taken the decision to leave the France international out of their squad for this tournament.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Mykhaylo Mudryk remains out of the first-team picture due to a provisional doping ban, a consequence of testing positive for meldonium towards the end of 2024. No official update on the situation has been provided in over six months.