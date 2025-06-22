Chelsea lineup vs. Esperance Tunis: Predicted XI for Club World Cup clash

Sports Mole looks at how Chelsea could line up in their Club World Cup fixture with Esperance Tunis.

Chelsea will be without the services of the suspended Nicolas Jackson for Tuesday's Club World Cup clash with Esperance Tunis.

Jackson was sent off in the second half of the 3-1 defeat to Flamengo last time out, so he will not be involved in the contest with ES Tunis.

Chelsea need to avoid defeat in their third group-stage fixture to ensure that they are present in the knockout round, so head coach Enzo Maresca will not take any chances when it comes to his team.

That said, there is expected to be a change from the XI that took to the field for the first whistle against Flamengo, with Noni Madueke expected to be introduced in the final third.

Such a change would likely lead to Reece James dropping into the right-back spot from midfield.

Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer are vital players for Chelsea, and all three are set to start, while Liam Delap is expected to operate through the middle.

Delap is a £30m signing from Ipswich Town this summer, and he will be aiming to score his first goal for the club in this contest.

Djordje Petrovic, Axel Disasi, Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix were all left out of the Club World Cup ahead of expected exits, while Wesley Fofana remains unavailable due to injury.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Delap