Tensions flare after Chelsea's 3-0 win over PSG in the Club World Cup final, as Joao Pedro clashes with Luis Enrique. The Brazilian forward reflects on the incident and his emotional title-winning impact.

If there were still any lingering doubts over whether European clubs take the Club World Cup seriously, Sunday’s final in New Jersey provided a clear answer.

Moments after Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain, tensions boiled over, resulting in a mass confrontation involving players and coaching staff from both sides. The incident saw PSG manager Luis Enrique push Chelsea forward Joao Pedro to the ground, sparking further unrest.

Joao Pedro explains clash with Luis Enrique

Speaking to SporTV after the match, Joao Pedro said he had only approached the incident to protect his teammate Andrey Santos, who was reportedly surrounded by PSG players at the time.

According to the Brazilian striker, tensions escalated due to provocations from PSG players, who referenced their recent Champions League triumph despite being three goals down in the final.

“The game was ending and they started making jokes. It’s normal — they just won the Champions League. We get it, congratulations to them. But today was a different game, and we were the ones winning. They have to accept that and not keep provoking,” he told CazéTV.

Joao Pedro also claimed that it was Luis Enrique who initiated the physical contact, striking him in the face during the scuffle.



¡SE INCENDIARON LOS ÁNIMOS! ???? LUIS ENRIQUE SE FUE DIRECTO A POR JOAO PEDRO Y SE ARMÓ LA MUNDIAL ?@FIFACWC | La final, gratis en https://t.co/yWCWbevPop | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/yTpkcHgXSy

— DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) July 13, 2025

Emotional title win for Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro joined Chelsea during the Club World Cup as part of the club’s preparations for the upcoming season. Despite only recently linking up with the squad, the Brazilian made an immediate impact, scoring in each of his three appearances.

After making his debut in the quarter-final win over Palmeiras, Joao Pedro starred in the semi-final, netting both goals in the Blues' 2-0 win over Fluminense. In the final, he added another — a composed finish over Gianluigi Donnarumma following a through ball from Cole Palmer.

The 22-year-old, who came through the Xerem academy in Brazil, was visibly emotional during post-match interviews.

“It’s been a dream. To arrive, play three matches, score three goals and win a title like this — I couldn’t be happier,” he said.

Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph was the first under the competition’s expanded format and could mark the beginning of a significant role for Joao Pedro in the Blues’ upcoming Premier League campaign.

“I spent 40 days of vacation, I arrive in the middle of a championship, the first with great teams. I am living the inexplicable, I don’t know what to say. I was working with a personal trainer. Then I leave, I eliminate a team that gave me everything, that was difficult, and I arrive in a final. My first final... I think I'm living the inexplicable. Two goals in the semi-final, one in the final. It is God, there is not much to talk about".





This article was originally published on Trivela.