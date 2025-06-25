Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reveals whether Wesley Fofana could feature for the Blues in the knockout stages of the Club World Cup.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed whether he will consider using Wesley Fofana at the Club World Cup.

On Tuesday night, the Blues reached the knockout stages of the competition courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Esperance Tunis.

Although Chelsea already have a squad that consists of 27 players, tournament regulations allow for two players to be added for the last 16 onwards.

Fofana has recently linked up with the Chelsea camp in the United States, fuelling rumours that he could be in Maresca's plans.

Maresca takes Fofana stance

However, speaking after Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, the Italian made it clear that the France international would remain on the sidelines.

Maresca said, as quoted by The Standard: "Wesley is here because he is trying to be with us and recover with us.

"There is no chance he can be with us in the squad. At the moment, there is no plan to bring other players.”

Fofana made a total of 14 starts for Chelsea in the Premier League last season, but he has not played since March 16.

That is the consequence of undergoing hamstring surgery in April, the plan having always been to try to get the 24-year-old ready for 2025-26.

Where will Fofana sit in pecking order?

When fit, there is no doubt that Fofana is one of Maresca's first-choice centre-backs, his preferred partnership seemingly being Fofana and Levi Colwill.

However, Fofana has played just twice since injuring his hamstring on December 1, casting doubt over his longevity at Stamford Bridge going forward.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile have recently been joined by Strasbourg youngster Mamadou Sarr, who made his debut as a substitute on Tuesday night.

One of those players - potentially Badiashile - may have to depart the West Londoners to satisfy Maresca in terms of squad numbers.

Nevertheless, Fofana is someone likely to be kept at the club, even if it means managing his fitness.