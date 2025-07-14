Chelsea are champions of the world after beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup, but Joao Pedro and Luis Enrique appeared to clash.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique appeared to strike Chelsea's Joao Pedro in the face after his side lost the Club World Cup final on Sunday evening.

The Blues were seen by many as the underdogs against the reining European champions, but they dismantled PSG in the first half, storming into a 3-0 lead thanks to two goals from Cole Palmer and one from Pedro.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was able to claim his second trophy as manager following the club's Conference League triumph at the end of 2024-25.

However, scenes would turn ugly after the final whistle when Blues players and staff flooded onto the pitch to celebrate, with PSG head coach Enrique and Chelsea forward Pedro at the centre of a mass confrontation.

The former appeared to reach out and strike the latter in the face with his left hand, but while the Londoners will not have wanted the game to end in such an unsavoury manner, they can still call themselves world champions.



Luis Enrique appeared to hit Joao Pedro in the face as PSG and Chelsea got into it after the final. pic.twitter.com/7C2a0Dpujp

— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 13, 2025

What does the win mean for Chelsea

The revamped Club World Cup faced bouts of criticism for its impact on the football calendar and on player welfare, so perhaps Chelsea's achievements this summer will not be seen as significant as they otherwise may have been.

Having said that, competitions such as the Conference League have faces similar criticisms but have come to be seen more favourably, so there is a chance that the Blues' win will be remembered more fondly as the competition evolves.

Winning the tournament may also provide Maresca's squad with a boost ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season, a campaign in which they will have ambitions of toppling champions Liverpool.

New signing Joao Pedro excelled in the US for the Blues, and he will be full of confidence ahead of the next top-flight season.

It should also be noted that Chelsea earned a staggering £92m from winning the competition, a prize fund that may help the club land key targets in the transfer market.

There is an argument that the playing squad could suffer next term due to the limited break they will have between seasons, with their first Premier League game set to take place on August 17 against Crystal Palace.