Chelsea were crowned champions of the new-look Club World Cup with a convincing 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday evening in New Jersey, with Cole Palmer starring once again and Robert Sanchez delivering a standout performance between the posts.

The result saw the Blues comfortably overcome the reigning Champions League holders, who had been widely tipped to lift the trophy. While Palmer and Joao Pedro led the charge in attack, it was Chelsea’s much-maligned goalkeeper who emerged as an unexpected hero.

Sanchez silences critics with stellar showing

Robert Sanchez produced arguably his best display in a Chelsea shirt, making six saves over the 90 minutes – five of them from inside the area – to preserve a clean sheet and frustrate PSG’s forwards throughout the final.

Among his most impressive stops was a double save from Doue in the 17th minute, when the match was still goalless. Later in the game, with Chelsea in front, Sanchez denied Vitinha with a crucial diving save that kept PSG from mounting a comeback.

Once viewed as a potential weak link in the Chelsea lineup, Sanchez won over supporters with his performance in New Jersey. Some fans went as far as to compare the Spaniard to club legend Petr Cech, with social media filled with images of Sanchez photoshopped wearing Cech’s iconic helmet.



Robert Sanchez appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/YJuh0C2hwm

— OB (@CFC_OBED) July 13, 2025

Cech remains one of Chelsea’s most decorated goalkeepers, having won the Champions League and four Premier League titles among other honours. While the comparison was delivered partly in jest, it underlined how far Sanchez's stock had risen in just 90 minutes.

One post even joked that US President Joe Biden, who attended the final at MetLife Stadium, would leave the venue convinced Sanchez was the best goalkeeper in the world.

Interest in Donnarumma overshadowed

Sanchez’s timely display came just days after reports in France suggested Chelsea were considering a move for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. According to L’Équipe, the Blues had turned their attention to the Italy international after failing to reach an agreement with AC Milan for Mike Maignan.

Chelsea reportedly offered up to €21m for Maignan, but negotiations stalled due to Milan's valuation. Donnarumma, whose contract with PSG runs until 2026, has now emerged as a potential alternative – although no formal talks have been confirmed, and PSG are likely to demand a significantly higher fee.

If Chelsea were to pursue another marquee signing in goal, it would not be unprecedented. The club still holds the record for the most expensive goalkeeper transfer in history, having signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for £71.6m in 2018.

For now, however, Robert Sanchez has made a strong case to keep his place. His performance in the Club World Cup final may well reshape the club’s plans in the transfer market – at least in the short term.

This article was originally published on Trivela.