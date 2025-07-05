Sports Mole brings you the latest injury and suspension news for Chelsea ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final against Fluminense on Tuesday night.

Potentially just 180 minutes away from global glory, Chelsea square up to Fluminense in Tuesday's Club World Cup semi-final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Blues survived an Estevao-sized scare to conquer Palmeiras 2-1 in Friday's last-eight battle, where Cole Palmer's opener and a Weverton own goal proved decisive.

Enzo Maresca's men can now look forward to a reunion with 40-year-old Thiago Silva in the final four, where success will set up a mouthwatering final with one of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Fluminense, who saw off Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal 2-1 in the last eight.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Return date: July 8 (vs. Fluminense)

Reece James was due to start for Chelsea against Palmeiras only to suffer an injury in the warm-up; the severity of his newest issue is unclear, but he is now a serious doubt for the semi-finals.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Return date: Next season

Wesley Fofana is three months into his recovery from a hamstring operation, and the French defender will not be back at Maresca's disposal until next season has begun.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Return date: July 8 (vs. Fluminense)

Benoit Badiashile sustained an unspecified injury against Benfica in the last 16 of the competition - one that left him needing crutches - and it would be a shock to see him involved on Tuesday after he failed to make the cut against Palmeiras.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Return date: July 8 (vs. Fluminense)

Romeo Lavia was also absent from the Palmeiras victory due to a muscular problem he picked up against Benfica, although he is only suffering from a "small" issue, so an appearance on Tuesday cannot be ruled out.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Possible return date: July 13 (TBC)

Liam Delap was cautioned for the second time in the Club World Cup campaign during the victory over Palmeiras, meaning that he will serve a one-match suspension in the semi-final.

Possible return date: July 13 (TBC)

In addition, Levi Colwill entered the referee's book for dissent towards the end of Friday's win, and the defender will also miss the Fluminense showdown on account of picking up two yellow cards.

Mykhaylo Mudryk had been serving a provisional doping suspension since late 2024 after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium, and the Ukrainian has now been charged by the FA, so his ban will not end anytime soon regardless of the outcome.

