Champions League | League Stage
Oct 22, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Ajax

Chelsea
vs.
Ajax

Team News: Chelsea vs. Ajax injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Chelsea and Ajax.

Chelsea's 200th Champions League game and Ajax's 250th European Cup contest sees the English and Dutch giants lock horns at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the league phase.

The Blues edged out Jose Mourinho's Benfica 1-0 on matchday two, while the Amsterdam outfit were pummelled 4-0 by Marseille, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.


CHELSEA vs. AJAX

CHELSEA

Out: Cole Palmer (groin), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Levi Colwill (ACL), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Liam Delap (hamstring), Joao Pedro (suspended)

Doubtful: Enzo Fernandez (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Fofana, Cucurella; Gusto, Caicedo; Estevao, Buonanotte, Neto; George

AJAX

Out: Branco van den Boomen (back), Kasper Dolberg (abdominal), Steven Berghuis (groin)

Doubtful: Owen Wijndal (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jaros; Gaaei, Sutalo, Baas, Rosa; Klaassen, Taylor; Edvardsen, Gloukh, Godts; Weghorst

