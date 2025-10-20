Chelsea's 200th Champions League game and Ajax's 250th European Cup contest sees the English and Dutch giants lock horns at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the league phase.
The Blues edged out Jose Mourinho's Benfica 1-0 on matchday two, while the Amsterdam outfit were pummelled 4-0 by Marseille, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
CHELSEA vs. AJAX
CHELSEA
Out: Cole Palmer (groin), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Levi Colwill (ACL), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Liam Delap (hamstring), Joao Pedro (suspended)
Doubtful: Enzo Fernandez (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Fofana, Cucurella; Gusto, Caicedo; Estevao, Buonanotte, Neto; George
AJAX
Out: Branco van den Boomen (back), Kasper Dolberg (abdominal), Steven Berghuis (groin)
Doubtful: Owen Wijndal (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jaros; Gaaei, Sutalo, Baas, Rosa; Klaassen, Taylor; Edvardsen, Gloukh, Godts; Weghorst
