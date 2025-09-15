[monks data]
Champions League | League Stage
Sep 17, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
BayernBayern Munich
vs.
Chelsea

Team News: Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Bayern vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Thirteen years on from contesting the final, Bayern Munich and Chelsea now open their respective Champions League campaigns at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

The Bavarians demolished Hamburg 5-0 in Bundesliga action at the weekend, whereas the Blues settled for a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


BAYERN vs. CHELSEA

BAYERN MUNICH

Out: Jamal Musiala (leg), Hiroki Ito (leg), Alphonso Davies (knee), Raphael Guerreiro (abdominal)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Liam Delap (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (unspecified), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

Written by
Ben Knapton
