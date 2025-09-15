Thirteen years on from contesting the final, Bayern Munich and Chelsea now open their respective Champions League campaigns at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.
The Bavarians demolished Hamburg 5-0 in Bundesliga action at the weekend, whereas the Blues settled for a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
BAYERN vs. CHELSEA
BAYERN MUNICH
Out: Jamal Musiala (leg), Hiroki Ito (leg), Alphonso Davies (knee), Raphael Guerreiro (abdominal)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane
CHELSEA
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Liam Delap (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (unspecified), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro
No Data Analysis info