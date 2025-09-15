Palmer among four changes: Predicted Chelsea XI vs. Bayern

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca ought to recall Cole Palmer to the starting XI for Wednesday's Champions League battle with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

The England international was fit enough to come off the bench in Saturday's Premier League clash with Brentford following a groin injury, and he came up with the Blues' first goal in that 2-2 stalemate.

Facundo Buonanotte was given the nod from the off in Palmer's place, but as the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee was left out of Maresca's league phase squad, all the signs point towards a Palmer recall.

The ex-Manchester City talent could be one of two alterations to the attacking quartet, as Alejandro Garnacho will push to make his first start on the left over Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, but Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto should be retained.

Maresca revealed at full time that Pedro had asked not to play against Brentford due to not being 100% fit, but with Liam Delap out until December with a hamstring injury, the Brazilian will start the biggest games barring emergencies.

Further back, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez's midfield partnership is unbreakable, but Maresca should recall Reece James and Marc Cucurella to the full-back positions after surprising some with his selections against Brentford.

Jorrel Hato and Tosin Adarabioyo could make way for James and Cucurella, as Wesley Fofana shifts across to a central position alongside Trevoh Chalobah in front of number one Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

