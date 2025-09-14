Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca makes a slightly worrying admission over the fitness of Joao Pedro ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has made a slightly concerning admission about the fitness of Joao Pedro ahead of Wednesday's Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich.

The Brazil international continued his stellar start to life in West London during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Brentford, providing the assist for Cole Palmer's strike at the Gtech Community Stadium.

In doing so, Pedro registered his fifth Premier League goal contribution in just four matches for Chelsea, becoming the second-quickest player to register a quintet of Premier League direct involvements for the Blues.

Only Eden Hazard (six contributions in three games in 2012) hit that mark faster than Pedro, who has netted two goals of his own while setting up three more since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion over the summer.

The 23-year-old was a guaranteed starter up front at the weekend owing to Liam Delap's hamstring injury, which could sideline the Englishman until December, and he lasted until the 79th minute before being replaced by fellow new signing Alejandro Garnacho.

Maresca makes Pedro fitness admission ahead of Bayern showdown

However, speaking to the media after the game, Maresca conceded that Pedro was not fully fit and would have been on the bench had he been prioritising Wednesday's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

The ex-Watford man even admitted to his manager that it would have been preferable for him to sit out the match, but Maresca had to pick the team for Saturday's game as opposed to the midweek battle with Bayern.

"Joao Pedro, before the game, told me that he was not fit 100%, better [that he] doesn't play," The Mirror quotes the Chelsea head coach as saying. "So if I was thinking about Bayern Munich, Joao would be on the bench.

"But Joao played because the focus was about tonight. But for sure, when you have so many games, you have to plan a different option. For instance, Reece James played two games with the international team. So play tonight and thinking on Wednesday. So it's not, our focus was about tonight.

"And the reason why is because if this season we play Champions League, it's because we did well in the Premier League. And if we want to play again Champions League next season, we need to do well in the Premier League."

How could Chelsea cope without Pedro against Bayern?

Any concerns over Pedro's fitness is the absolute last thing that Chelsea players, staff and fans need right now, especially as they will soon line up against the man they let go in Bayern loanee Nicolas Jackson.

The Blues' brief bid to bring the Senegal international back to Stamford Bridge did not bear fruit, although they succeeded in recalling Marc Guiu from his Sunderland loan, only for the teenager to be left out of the squad at the weekend.

Maresca confirmed that Guiu's absence was a tactical decision rather than being enforced due to injury or illness, and the former Barcelona youngster will surely be the first in line for the number nine spot if something happens to Pedro.

David Datro Fofana would have been another like-for-like option, but the Blues confirmed on Saturday that the Ivorian had left on loan for Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk.

Alternatively, Maresca could trial Palmer in a false nine position with Facundo Buonanotte behind him, or field one of Jamie Gittens, Garnacho, Tyrique George or Pedro Neto centrally in an emergency.

No Data Analysis info