After securing a third consecutive victory across all competitions, Chelsea welcome Ajax to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday for round three of the Champions League league phase.

The Blues approach this encounter on the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, where Enzo Maresca – serving a touchline ban – watched from the stands as his side dismantled their hosts.

Chelsea have endured a turbulent spell with disciplinary issues this season, having also seen players dismissed in four of the last six matches across all competitions, including Malo Gusto’s red card on Saturday.

While Gusto’s suspension will not affect the continental clash with Ajax, Chelsea will still be without a key figure in attack following a red card in the previous round against Benfica.

This adds to the club’s growing injury woes, leaving Maresca with little choice but to reshuffle his pack on Wednesday as he returns to the dugout.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Chelsea’s injury and suspension list ahead of their home tie with Ajax.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Cole Palmer was initially expected to return from a groin injury within a few weeks, but Maresca admitted before the Forest game that his earlier estimate was inaccurate, revealing that the England international will be out for “six more weeks,” meaning a late November comeback appears most likely.

Liam Delap

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Liam Delap suffered a hamstring injury against Fulham on August 30 and has already been ruled out until December, so the striker will play no part against Ajax.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Return date: Unknown

Enzo Fernandez returned from international duty with a knee problem that ruled him out of the Forest fixture, and Maresca described it as a “small issue” but admitted uncertainty over whether the Argentine midfielder will be fit to feature on Wednesday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Benoit Badiashile, who had only recently returned from a long-term muscle injury, has suffered what appears to be a recurrence of the same problem, and Maresca has confirmed the French defender will not be available again until December.

Levi Colwill

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from knee surgery carried out in early August and is unlikely to return until the latter stages of the season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Dario Essugo underwent surgery after sustaining a thigh injury while on international duty with Portugal Under-21s in September and is not expected back until the turn of the year.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Joao Pedro received a second yellow card for a high boot during Chelsea’s clash with Benfica and will therefore serve a suspension for Wednesday’s meeting with Ajax.



