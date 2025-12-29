Preview: Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 29 Dec 2025 16:38 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 16:40

Australian A-League's basement side Central Coast Mariners will be looking for their third league success of the campaign when they welcome Brisbane Roar on Wednesday.

Central Coast Mariners are bottom of the A-League table, boasting eight points from nine matches, while Brisbane Roar are fourth, picking up 15 points from nine games.

Match preview

Central Coast Mariners have a record of two wins, two draws and five defeats from their nine Australian A-League matches during the current season, with eight points leaving them at the bottom of the division, one point behind ninth-placed WS Wanderers.

Mariners actually started their campaign with a win, beating Newcastle Jets, but they have only managed to record one victory since then, while the hosts will enter this match off the back of three successive defeats at this level of football.

Warren Moon's side have lost their last three to Sydney FC, Auckland FC and Wellington Phoenix, with their last victory coming against Perth Glory on November 7.

Mariners are only three points behind 10th-placed Wellington Phoenix and have a game in hand, so a victory on Wednesday would be huge.

As for Brisbane Roar, the visitors will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Macarthur FC, which proved to be their first reverse since the end of October.

The Orange have a record of four wins, three draws and two defeats from their nine league matches this season, with 15 points leaving them in fourth spot in the division, three points behind second-placed Sydney FC and five from the leaders Auckland FC.

Michael Valkanis' side have comfortably the best defensive record in the division this season, only conceding five times, but they have scored just nine, which is the second-worst attacking record behind WS Wanderers (eight).

Brisbane Roar have won the Australian A-League on two previous occasions, lifting the trophy in 2011 and 2014, while they were also runners-up in 2012.

The Lions finished 12th last term, though, so their start to the campaign is somewhat of a surprise, and they will be eyeing another three points against bottom-of-the-table Mariners.

Central Coast Mariners Australian A-League form:

WLDLLL

Brisbane Roar Australian A-League form:

WDWWDL

Team News

© Imago / AAP

Mariners will be without the services of Trent Sainsbury and Arthur De Lima due to injury problems, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

Sabit James Ngor has been a standout player for the home side during the current season, scoring twice in nine appearances, and he will again feature in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there will be another start for defensive midfielder Alfie McCalmont, who has also found the back of the net twice in nine outings.

As for Brisbane Roar, Milorad Stajic, Dimitri Valkanis, Marcus Ferkranus and Nathan Amanatidis are out of the match due to injury problems.

Jay O'Shea has two goals to his name from midfield this term, and the 37-year-old will be a notable starter for the away side in this contest.

Meanwhile, there should be a spot in the final third of the field for Justin Vidic, who has also struck twice for Brisbane Roar during the current season.

Central Coast Mariners possible starting lineup:

Redmayne; Roux, Donachie, Paull, Kennedy; McCalmont, Tapp, Steele; Theoharous, James Ngor, Mauragis

Brisbane Roar possible starting lineup:

Bouzanis; Salas, Ludwik, Herrington, McGarry; Lauton, O'Shea, Hore, Dench; Long, Vidic

We say: Central Coast Mariners 0-1 Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar have been excellent defensively this season, and we are backing them to keep a clean sheet in a narrow success on Thursday, with Vidic potentially on the scoresheet for the away team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.