Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Armand Lauriente to Sunderland, Pavel Sulc to Bournemouth and Isak Jansson to Celtic.

Newly-promoted Sunderland have reportedly started discussions over a possible move for Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente.

Sunderland have focused on their midfield so far this summer, having recruited Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki and Enzo Le Fee on permanent deals.

The Black Cats are now looking to strengthen other areas of their squad, including their attacking options, as they prepare to make their Premier League return.

According to French publication L'Equipe, Sunderland are currently in talks with Sassuolo over the availability of Lauriente.

Sunderland may sense the chance to strike a cut-price deal, given the fact that the 26-year-old has entered the final year of his contract.

Lauriente helped Sassuolo win the Serie B title last term with 18 goals and six assists in 33 league matches.

Bournemouth eyeing Sulc move

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have reportedly made an initial enquiry for Viktoria Plzen attacker Pavel Sulc.

Sulc is attracting significant transfer interest after racking up 20 goals and 15 assists in 54 competitive appearances for Plzen last term.

According to The Mirror, Bournemouth are among the clubs eyeing a potential move for the 24-year-old.

The report states that the Cherries and Championship side Middlesbrough have both made initial enquiries over a transfer.

The Czech Republic international is also said to have suitors in Germany, Turkey, Italy and other clubs in England.

Plzen have received no formal proposals, but they are bracing themselves for Sulc's departure despite his importance to the club.

They realise the current window represents one final chance to receive a meaningful fee for Sulc, with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Celtic make Jansson enquiry

In Scotland, Celtic have reportedly enquired over a move for Rapid Vienna winger Isak Jansson.

The Scottish Premiership Champions are scouring the market for a potential replacement for Nicolas Kuhn.

The 25-year-old appears to be on the brink of completing a £16.5m transfer to play under Cesc Fabregas at Serie A side Como.

According to Sky Sports News, Celtic are eyeing Jansson as a possible contender to fill the void that would be created by Kuhn's departure.

The update claims that the Austrian club are looking for around £10m to consider parting ways with a player who is under contract until the summer of 2028.

The Swedish attacker is also said to be attracting interest from clubs in Europe's top five leagues.

The 23-year-old scored nine goals and provided six assists in 33 competitive appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.