Preview: Partick vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Scottish League Cup clash between Partick Thistle and Celtic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Celtic will continue their Scottish League Cup title defence when they travel to Fir Hill to take on Glasgow rivals Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

The Bhoys demolished Falkirk 4-1 to reach this stage of the competition, while the Jags progressed past Ayr United with a 2-0 win in their second-round tie.

Celtic won the Scottish League Cup for the 22nd time overall and third time in the last four seasons in 2024-25, dramatically defeating Old Firm rivals Rangers 5-4 on penalties after an action-packed 3-3 draw.

That proved to be the first of two trophies that Celtic would lift last term, as the Bhoys went on to comfortably claim their 55th Scottish Premiership title with a commanding 17-point lead over the Gers - levelling their Old Firm rivals' record for top-flight titles in the process.

Aiming to defend both their domestic titles, Celtic have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign in the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup, but they were devastatingly eliminated from the Champions League after a penalty defeat to Kairat Almaty in the playoff qualifying round.

The Bhoys remain undefeated in domestic competition after six matches played, with four wins and one draw in the league - leaving them top of the standings on goal difference - and a significant 4-1 win over Falkirk in the second round of the League Cup.

Regardless of remaining undefeated over 90 minutes after eight games this term, Celtic are enduring an uncharacteristic period of turmoil, with ongoing fan protests due to their underwhelming summer transfer window, while performances - despite the results - have appeared to decline.

However, a nail-biting win over Kilmarnock in their last outing, which saw new signing Kelechi Iheanacho score a 96th-minute winner from the penalty spot to secure a 2-1 win and all three points, is sure to boost morale around the club heading into this fixture.

The Bhoys will also be full of confidence thanks to their remarkable record against their Glasgow rivals, as Celtic have not lost to Partick Thistle in their last 33 meetings, since a 3-1 defeat in 1995.

Despite their dismal record in this fixture, Partick Thistle will be hoping to finally end their awful Glasgow Derby run against the Bhoys and replicate their famous 4-1 win against Celtic in the 1971 Scottish League Cup final.

The Jags are also enjoying a fruitful run of form heading into Sunday's meeting, having won eight, drawn one and lost only one of their first 10 games across all competitions.

With three wins, one draw and one loss in the league, Partick Thistle currently sit third in the standings with 10 points, and the Jags will be hoping to maintain that momentum for the rest of the season as they eye a Scottish Premiership return for the first time since 2017-18.

Mark Wilson's side have been particularly strong at their home ground at the start of this campaign, having avoided defeat in all of their six Fir Hill fixtures, including five wins and one draw.

Team News

Logan Chalmers has been one of Partick Thistle's standout performers at the beginning of this season, with the midfielder scoring three goals and registering one assist in five games, and the winger will be hoping to make the difference for the Jags on Sunday.

Chalmers is expected to start on the the left side of a midfield five, with Tsoanelo Letsosa, Robbie Crawford and Ben Stanway starting through the middle and Aidan Fitzpatrick, who has one goal and three assists this term, from the right wing.

For Celtic, Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Jota and Anthony Ralston are all sidelined due to ongoing injury problems, while the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

Following his late heroics last weekend, Iheanacho is expected to be awarded his first Celtic start, potentially partnering James Forrest and Sebastian Tounekti in attack.

In the absence of both Johnston and Ralston, Colby Donovan started at right-back last weekend, and the 19-year-old is expected to retain his place in this one.

Partick Thistle possible starting lineup:

Clarke; McPherson, Ashcroft, O'Reilly, Reading; Chalmers, Letsosa, Stanway, Crawford, Fitzpatrick; Watt

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Saracchi; Engels, McGregor, McCowan; Forrest, Iheanacho, Tounekti

We say: Partick Thistle 0-3 Celtic

Celtic are undoubtedly the stronger team heading into Sunday's meeting, and while Partick Thistle will be motivated to end their current losing streak against the Bhoys, the visitors are expected to comfortably progress into the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

