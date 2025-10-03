[monks data]
Celtic logo
Scottish Premiership | Gameweek 7
Oct 5, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Motherwell logo

Celtic
vs.
Motherwell

Preview: Celtic vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Celtic vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash between Celtic and Motherwell, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams aiming to extend their unbeaten starts to the Scottish Premiership will clash on Sunday when Celtic host Motherwell

The hosts have won four and drawn two of their six league matches, while the visitors have won one and drawn five of their six fixtures.


Match preview

Celtic lifted both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup in 2024-25, and Brendan Rodgers would have been coming into this campaign aiming to have an equally successful season. 

The Bhoys had a difficult summer window that saw the manager and fans calling for increased spending from the board, and that issue has persisted throughout the opening stages of this campaign. 

While Celtic remained undefeated in normal time in their first 11 matches of the term, a Champions League exit against Kairat Almaty in the playoff round heightened the frustrations of the fans from the summer. 

Fan protests have taken place in previous weeks due to concerns about the running of the club, though further protests have been cancelled after the board agreed to a meeting with the supporters. 

Celtic's European disappointment has continued in their opening two Europa League fixtures, being held to a 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade before losing 2-0 to Braga last time out. 

Outside of European football, the Bhoys remain undefeated in domestic competitions, having recorded four wins and two draws from six Scottish Premiership matches and two wins in the Scottish League Cup, booking their place in the semi-finals. 

Now heading into this game sat second in the Scottish Premiership standings, two points behind Hearts, the Bhoys will be aiming to rebound from their defeat to Braga with a win against Motherwell. 

Jens Berthel Askou (Motherwell Manager) on July 8, 2025

The Steelmen have also had an undefeated start to the 2025-26 season, managing six wins and six draws from their 12 fixtures. 

Motherwell, under new manager Jens Berthel Askou, have booked their place in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup, drawn against St Mirren, while they also sit fourth in the league standings. 

The Steelmen did draw all of their first five Scottish Premiership matches, but they finally recorded their first win of the league campaign against Aberdeen in their most recent game, with two stoppage time goals securing a dramatic late win.

Looking to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time this season, Motherwell will be aiming for a first victory over Celtic since December 2015.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

D W D W W W

Celtic form (all competitions):

L D D W W D

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

W D D D D D

Motherwell form (all competitions):

W W D D D W


Team News

Lukas Fadinger of Motherwell on July 1, 2025

Celtic will unable to call upon Alistair Johnston (hamstring) and Jota (cruciate ligament) for this match due to ongoing injury issues. 

Kelechi Iheanacho was unfortunate not to score his third Celtic goal in the eventual defeat to Braga, with a controversial VAR call ruling the goal out, and the striker is expected to keep his place as the striker on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Motherwell will be without Filip Stuparevic (cruciate ligament), Sam Nicholson (knee), Tom Sparrow (unspecified), Zach Robinson (Achilles tendon) due to injuries. 

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos contributed a goal and assist in Motherwell's dramatic 2-0 win over Aberdeen last time out, and the striker will lead the line on Sunday. 

Tawanda Maswanhise and Ibrahim Said should also start in the frontline, while Detlef Esapa Osong may start on the left wing.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Saracchi; Nygren, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Iheanacho, Tounekti

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; O'Donnell, Gordon, Welsh, Longelo; Fadinger, Watt; Maswanhise, Said, Osong; Stamatelopoulos


SM words green background

We say: Celtic 2-1 Motherwell


 

Motherwell may be undefeated across all competitions so far, but Celtic have dominated this fixture and are extremely strong when playing at home, leading us to expect a home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582889:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6869:
Written by
Ellis Stevens
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Alistair Johnston Apostolos Stamatelopoulos Brendan Rodgers Filip Stuparevic Jens Berthel Askou Jota Kelechi Iheanacho Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!